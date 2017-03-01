Women's lacrosse national player and upcoming game of the week (March 1)

Player of the Week

Megan Taylor, Maryland- Glenelg, sophomore, goalie

Taylor made 10 saves to anchor a strong defensive effort in the Terps’ 13-10 victory over then-No. 1 North Carolina in Saturday’s rematch of last year’s NCAA final. The Glenelg graduate had several saves at point-blank range as the defending national champions tried to rally from a six-goal deficit late in the second half. She also had three ground balls and a caused turnover. As a freshman, Taylor started all but one game and was the Big Ten Goaltender of the Year. She now leads the Big Ten with a .571 save percentage and a 7.40 goals-against average as the No. 1 Terps are off to a 3-0 start. She has already been named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week twice this season, including this week.

Game of the Week

No. 3 Florida (2-1) at No. 17 Towson (3-2)

Sunday, noon

Outlook: The Tigers aim for a big leap in the national polls and here’s a good chance to make it happen. The Gators rebounded from a season-opening 13-10 loss to defending national champion North Carolina with a win over then-No. 3 USC. But they’ve been giving up a lot of goals — 37, including 14 in Monday’s win over Jacksonville. The Tigers had close calls in their first two games, falling to top-10 teams Stony Brook and Penn State by a combined three goals. They’re allowing just 8.8 goals per game while the Gators give up an average of 12.3.