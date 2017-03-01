Rodricks: Feathers fly in a South Baltimore dispute
Sports College Sports Lacrosse

Women's lacrosse national player and upcoming game of the week (March 1)

Katherine Dunn
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun
Women's lacrosse Player of the Week and Game of the Week honors go to...

Player of the Week

Megan Taylor, Maryland- Glenelg, sophomore, goalie

Taylor made 10 saves to anchor a strong defensive effort in the Terps’ 13-10 victory over then-No. 1 North Carolina in Saturday’s rematch of last year’s NCAA final. The Glenelg graduate had several saves at point-blank range as the defending national champions tried to rally from a six-goal deficit late in the second half. She also had three ground balls and a caused turnover. As a freshman, Taylor started all but one game and was the Big Ten Goaltender of the Year. She now leads the Big Ten with a .571 save percentage and a 7.40 goals-against average as the No. 1 Terps are off to a 3-0 start. She has already been named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week twice this season, including this week.

______________

Game of the Week

No. 3 Florida (2-1) at No. 17 Towson (3-2)

Sunday, noon

Outlook: The Tigers aim for a big leap in the national polls and here’s a good chance to make it happen. The Gators rebounded from a season-opening 13-10 loss to defending national champion North Carolina with a win over then-No. 3 USC. But they’ve been giving up a lot of goals — 37, including 14 in Monday’s win over Jacksonville. The Tigers had close calls in their first two games, falling to top-10 teams Stony Brook and Penn State by a combined three goals. They’re allowing just 8.8 goals per game while the Gators give up an average of 12.3.

Copyright © 2017, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
54°