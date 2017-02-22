Women's lacrosse national player and upcoming game of the week (Feb. 22)

Player of the Week

Gussie Johns, USC- Washington, D.C., junior, goalie

Johns made a career-high 17 saves, including one against a one-on-one attempt in overtime to hold off No. 9 Northwestern as the No. 3 Trojans secured their first overtime victory in program history, 11-10, on Saturday. Johns faced 35 shots, and her 17 saves rank second in the USC record book. She also had eight ground balls, which tied the school record and ranks third all-time in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation. In two games this season, Johns has a .621 save percentage and is allowing 7.1 goals per game. The St. Stephen’s and St. Agnes School graduate is one of two goalies chosen for the U.S. women’s national team that will compete for the World Cup this summer.

Game of the Week

No. 1 NORTH CAROLINA (3-0) @ No. 2 MARYLAND (2-0)

Saturday, 3 p.m. at Byrd Stadium

Outlook: In the rematch of last year’s national championship — won by North Carolina, 13-7 — the young Terps face a veteran squad that might have the best midfield in Division I. Despite close games against No. 4 Florida and James Madison, North Carolina has won 73 percent of its draws and has averaged 15 goals through three games. This is Maryland’s first ranked opponent. The Terps are looking for newcomers and last year’s role players to carry the load; veterans Megan Whittle (McDonogh), Zoe Stukenberg (Marriotts Ridge) and Nadine Hadnagy lead the way. The Terps will also have to find a way to counter Sammy Jo Tracy on the draw, where she’s controlling 11.3 per game.