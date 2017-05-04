Weekly women's lacrosse primer (May 5): Player of the Week, Game to Watch and more

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Mollie Hendrick, North Carolina

Lancaster, Pa., senior, attacker

Hendrick led the No. 2 Tar Heels (16-2) to their second straight Atlantic Coast Conference tournament championship with seven goals and two assists in the 18-11 title-game victory over then-No. 10 Syracuse, avenging the regular-season loss to the Orange two weeks earlier. The Most Valuable Player of the ACC tournament, Hendrick had a career-high nine points, including four in a 9-0 Tar Heels closing run that sealed the win. Her unassisted goal with 14:14 left tield the game at 11. Her seven goals — scored on just nine shots — tied a career high. In the 17-14 semifinal win over No. 12 Boston College, she scored five goals. She also had four ground balls and five caused turnovers in the tournament. A first-team All-American last season for the national champions, Hendrick leads them in scoring with 66 goals and nine assists.

GAME TO WATCH

Johns Hopkins (11-6) at No. 1 Maryland (17-0)

Friday, 6 p.m.

Outlook: The Big Ten tournament semifinal presents a rematch of the Terps’ 17-4 victory on March 19 in Johns Hopkins’ first game as a member of the conference. The Blue Jays appear to be a bubble team and may need a win to get in. They got clobbered 18-5 at Towson Sunday and don’t have a significant win. The Terps, who have won all 15 meetings, will be heavy favorites. In the regular-season, the Blue Jays were within 3-2 midway through the first half, but Maryland scored 11 of the next 12 goals for a 14-3 lead with 17:25 left in the game. Maryland leads Division I in scoring offense with 16.88 goals per game. Hopkins averages 10.8. The Terps have scored 134 goals more than their opposition. The Blue Jays have score 13 more than theirs.

DIGIT

61

Goals scored this season by UMBC’s Lauren McDonald, a program record