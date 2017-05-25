Weekly women's lacrosse primer (May 25): Player of the Week, final four preview and more

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Cat Rainone, Penn State

Newtown Square, Pa., goalie, senior



Rainone made 13 saves, including two in the final minute, to preserve a 14-12 victory over fifth-seeded Princeton and give the fourth-seeded Nittany Lions their second straight trip to the final four. She stopped Elizabeth George’s shot with 57 seconds left and picked up her fourth ground ball of the game. After a Penn State turnover with 16 seconds remaining, Tewaaraton Award finalist Olivia Hompe got the ball on a breakaway well ahead of the Penn State defense, but Rainone snared the high shot with eight seconds to go. In her first season as a starter, she has a .479 save percentage, 17th best in Division I. She also has a 10.24 goals-against average for the season as the Lions improved to 17-3.

NCAA DIVISION I FINAL FOUR PREVIEW

At Gillette Stadium,Foxborough, Mass.

NO. 1 SEED MARYLAND (21-0) VS. NO. 4 SEED PENN STATE (17-3)

When: Friday, 5 p.m.

Video: ESPN3

Outlook: In a season of upsets, everything went according to seed in this half of the bracket as Maryland advanced to the final four for the ninth straight year and Penn State made it for the second straight time. Both, however, were pushed to the limit in the quarterfinals. The Terps rallied from four goals down to slip past No. 8 seed Stony Brook, 13-12, with four points each from Taylor Hensh and Jen Giles in the final 15 minutes. The Nittany Lions were tied with No. 5 seed Princeton seven times in the second half before two late goals and two big saves from goalie Cat Rainone gave them a 14-12 victory. Maryland won the regular-season meeting, 16-14, and the two did not meet in the Big Ten tournament because Northwestern upset the Lions in the semifinals. Maryland, which went on to win the Big Ten title, leads the series 38-14-1. The Terps haven’t lost to Penn State since 2005, winning their past 11 meetings. That’s no indication of how this game will go. The teams are close in every statistical category with Maryland averaging 2.21 more goals and allowing 1.16 fewer. Both teams have many offensive options, are strong on the draw and have goalies who can change a game. The Terps have six players with 60 or more points, led by Megan Whittle (McDonogh) with 66 goals and 14 assists and Zoe Stukenberg (Marriotts Ridge) with 50 goals and 26 assists. Kali Hartshorn leads the Terps with 96 draw controls. Goalie Megan Taylor (Glenelg) has a .541 save percentage and allows 9.2 goals per game. Stukenberg and defender Nadine Hadnagy are two of the five finalists for the Tewaaraton Award. On Penn State’s attack, three players have 60 or more points, led by Steph Lazo (St. Mary’s) with 45 goals and 42 assists and Madison Carter (South River) with 69 goals and 11 assists. Carter also leads the Lions in draw controls with 123. On a team with 11 players from the Baltimore area, Erika Spilker (Severna Park) is one of the leaders on defense while Rainone’s hot streak in the playoffs has improved her save percentage to .479 with a 10.24 goals-against average. The Lions are aiming for their first trip to the title game since 1989, when they won the last of their two national championships. If the Terps win, they would advance to the final for the 21st time and are aiming for their 13th national championship. They have been in the final each of the past four years and six of the past seven, claiming three championships. Last year, they fell to North Carolina in the final.

NAVY (18-4) VS. BOSTON COLLEGE (16-6)

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Video: ESPN3

Outlook: Navy sails into the final for the first time in the 10-year history of the program after one of the most sensational runs in tournament history. Coach Cindy Timchal knows a little about guiding a team to the national semifinals — she took Maryland to 12 between 1991 and 2003 and won eight championships. The Mids earned the automatic bid into the tournament by dealing Loyola Maryland its first Patriot League loss in the conference final. They kept rolling over No. 7 Penn and Massachusetts in the opening rounds before pulling off the upset of the year by dethroning defending champion and No. 2 seed North Carolina, 16-14, in the quarterfinal. Three of those losses were on their opponents’ home field. Now, the Mids will meet another unseeded first-time semifinalist in Boston College. The Eagles, who upset No. 9 seed Syracuse and No. 7 seed Southern California to make it to Foxborough are coached by Acacia Walker, an Annapolis High graduate and a former Terp under Timchal. While Navy beat Penn and Carolina by a total of three goals, the Eagles topped Syracuse and USC by an average of 8.5. In early March, they beat Navy, 20-11. Both coaches stress that a lot has changed since then. The Mids won the draw battle in three of their playoff wins and got a big game in each from two-time Patriot League Midfielder of the Year Jenna Collins (River Hill), who had 13 goals and 13 assists in the past four games. Collins leads the Mids with 71 goals and 40 assists while Kelly Larkin, the first Navy freshman to score 100 points in a single season, has 48 goals and 54 assists. The Mids like to share the ball. More than half their goals are assisted with four other players adding 33 or more goals. On defense, the Mids are backed by Ingrid Boyum, who has allowed 9.54 goals per game and has a .399 save percentage but has been hot in the playoffs. For the Eagles, the biggest spark has come from the addition of junior attacker Kenzie Kent, an ice hockey player who joined the team late but is their fourth leading scorer after just 10 games. Sam Appuzo leads the Eagles with 74 goals and 37 assists while Kate Weeks has 72 goals and 26 assists. Goalies Lauren Daly and Zoe Ochoa split time and have a combined .418 save percentage while allowing 12.3 goals per game.

DIGIT

13 — Times Navy coach Cindy Timchal has taken a team to the final four — 12 with Maryland and this year with the Mids.