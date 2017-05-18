Weekly women's lacrosse primer (May 18): Player of the Week, upcoming schedule and more

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Julia Collins, Navy

Clarksville, junior, attacker

The River Hill graduate scored 10 goals in the opening two rounds of the NCAA tournament to lead Navy to the quarterfinals for the first time in program history. In the first-round 11-10 win at seventh-seeded Penn, she scored twice including the game-winner to give the Midshipmen their first win over a ranked team. In the second round, Collins tied the Navy record for goals in a game with eight in the 23-11 win over Massachusetts. She also led the Midshipmen in draw controls with 13, including eight against Massachusetts. Collins, who has started every game of her Navy career, ranks fourth on the team in scoring with 44 goals and 26 assists. She also leads the team in draw controls with 107, which ranks second in the Patriot League.

NCAA DIVISION I QUARTERFINALS PREVIEW

No. 8 seed Stony Brook (20-1) at No. 1 seed Maryland (20-0)

When: Saturday, noon

Where: Maryland’s Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex, College Park

Outlook: While the Terps lead Division I with 17.05 goals per game, Stony Brook has the nation’s top scorer in junior Kylie Ohlmiller, who broke former Terp Jen Adams’ single-season points record and now has 75 goals and 82 assists. The Seawolves, in the quarterfinals for the first time, suffered their only loss to Florida, 22-14, while the Terps beat the Gators, 18-8. The question will be which defense holds up — the Terps’ behind goalie Megan Taylor’s .551 save percentage or the Seawolves’ and their nation-leading 7.0 goals allowed per game.

Navy (17-4) at No. 2 seed North Carolina (17-2)

When: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Where: Fetzer Field, Chapel Hill, N.C.

Outlook: In their first trip to the quarterfinals, the Midshipmen meet the defending national champions. Both teams showed off prolific offenses in the second round, scoring 23 goals as the Tar Heels routed Virginia and Navy rolled over Massachusetts, a quarterfinal team last season. Navy and North Carolina have met twice in the NCAA tournament with the Tar Heels winning both times. The biggest tests for the Midshipmen will be containing a balanced Carolina attack that averages 16 goals per game and challenging Sammy Jo Tracy on the draw.

No. 5 seed Princeton (15-3) at No. 4 seed Penn State (16-3)

When: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Where: Penn State Lacrosse Field, University Park, Pa.

Outlook: This clash between the Big Ten and the Ivy League is a rematch of Penn State’s 13-8 win on March 21. The Nittany Lions held Tigers’ Tewaaraton Award finalist Olivia Hompe (72 goals, 35 assists) to her lowest scoring output of the season: one goal. Against Penn State’s versatile offense, the Ivy League tournament champions will need a big game from their defense and senior goalie Ellie DeGarmo, who leads the nation with a .556 save percentage.

USC (18-3) at Boston College (15-6)

When: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Where: Newton Campus Lacrosse and Soccer Field, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Outlook: The Trojans and the Eagles assure at least one unseeded team in the final four as USC upset No. 3 seed Florida, 15-12, and Boston College defeated No. 6 seed Syracuse, 21-10. The Eagles have won both meetings with USC, the last in 2015. Both are quarterfinalists for a second time. The Eagles get a big boost from the addition of ice hockey player Kenzie Kent, who is fifth on the team in scoring despite playing just nine games. Led by Michaela Micheal’s 77 goals and 20 assists, the Trojans have won 12 straight.

DIGIT

3

Seeded teams to fall in the first two rounds of the NCAA women’s Division I tournament — No. 3 Florida, No. 6 Syracuse and No. 7 Penn