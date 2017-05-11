Weekly women's lacrosse primer (May 11): Player of the Week, upcoming schedule and more

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Ellie DeGarmo, Princeton

Baltimore, senior, goalie

The Bryn Mawr graduate earned Most Valuable Player honors after leading the No. 5 Tigers to the Ivy League tournament championship last weekend with wins over then-No. 7 Penn and then-No. 11 Cornell. She set a tournament record with 15 saves in the 12-9 title-game victory over Cornell and broke her own two-game tournament record with 27 saves. Two years ago, when the Tigers also won the championship, she had 20 saves in the tournament. Against Cornell, she faced 24 shots and nine of her saves came against 16 second-half shots. In the 17-8 semifinal upset of regular-season champion Penn, DeGarmo had 12 saves. Her .551 save percentage for the season is the best in Division I. She has a 9.85 goals-against average. A Tewaaraton Award top-25 nominee, DeGarmo is a two-time All-Ivy League pick and was a first-team All-American last season.

Upcoming local schedule

No. 1 Maryland (19-0)

Coming up: Vs. No. 19 Towson-High Point winner, Sunday, noon

Comment: Top-seeded for the fifth straight year, the Terps are in the NCAA tournament for the 28th consecutive time and the 33rd overall. The Big Ten champions earned a bye into the second round. Aiming for their 14th national championship, they have been in the final four eight straight times and have won three of the past seven titles.

No. 19 Towson (12-6)

Coming up: Vs. High Point (15-3) at Maryland, Friday, 4 p.m.

Comment: The Tigers aim to rebound after falling to Elon in the Colonial Athletic Association semifinals. This is their first meeting with the Big South champs, who are riding a 15-game win streak. The Tigers have played a tougher schedule, but both teams lost to Elon and James Madison — Towson by an average of 2.5 goals and High Point by nine.

Navy (15-4)

Coming up: At No. 10 Penn (13-3), Friday, 4 p.m.

Comment: The Midshipmen return to the tournament for the first time in four years after upsetting Loyola Maryland in the Patriot League championship. The Quakers, Ivy League regular-season champs, fell to Princeton in the tournament but are in the NCAA tournament for the 11th straight time. This will be their first meeting.

DIGIT

5

Straight years Maryland has been seeded No. 1 in the NCAA tournament