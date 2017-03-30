Weekly women's lacrosse primer (April 6): Player of the Week, Game to Watch

Player of the Week

Megan Taylor, Maryland

Glenelg, sophomore, goalie

Taylor turned in another stellar performance against a top-five team with 20 saves in the Terps’ 18-8 win over No. 3 Florida on March 29. The Terps blew the game open in the second half, but Taylor kept them in it in the first with 15 saves as Maryland led 6-3 at halftime. She also had six saves and allowed two goals while playing just the first half of the Terps’ 20-7 romp over Michigan on Saturday. Against top-five opponents this spring, the Glenelg graduate has a .658 save percentage with 16 saves per game. After making 10 saves in Wednesday’s 16-11 win at Virginia, she has an 8.22 overall goals-against average and .590 save percentage. Taylor, last year’s Big Ten Goaltender of the Year, has been Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week five times this season.

Game to Watch

No. 7 Princeton (8-1) at No. 1 Maryland (12-0)

Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Outlook: The Terps have beaten Princeton 11 straight times and lead the series 29-8, but the wins haven’t always come easily. Two years ago, the Terps trailed by two at the half and three years ago, they nipped the Tigers, 8-7. This year’s meeting could come down to the goalies as Maryland’s Megan Taylor (Glenelg) leads Division I in save percentage at .603 and Princeton’s Ellie DeGarmo (Bryn Mawr) is second at .592.

Each will face one of the nation’s top offenses as Maryland averages 16.45 goals and the Tigers average 14.78. While the Terps have beaten No. 2 North Carolina, 13-10, and No. 3 Florida, 18-8, the highest-ranked team the Tigers have played is No. 6 Penn State, which dealt them their only loss, 13-8, on March 21. Taylor made 20 saves in the win last week over Florida, which came into the game as the nation’s top scoring offense with 16.67 goals per game.

Digit

119- Points scored by Stony Brook’s Ohlmiller sisters — junior Kylie (75) and freshman Taryn.