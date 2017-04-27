Weekly women's lacrosse primer (April 27): Player of the Week, Game to Watch and more

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Zoe Stukenberg, Maryland

Ellicott City, senior, midfielder

In the No. 1 Terps’ 16-14 victory over No. 5 Penn State that clinched at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season title, Stukenberg ignited a scoring spurt just after halftime that gave Maryland the lead for good. Her goal four minutes into the half gave the Terps an 8-7 lead. After the Nittany Lions responded, Stukenberg dished out two straight assists for a 10-8 lead with 22:07 left in the game. The Nittany Lions cut the lead to one three times, but never managed to tie. A second-team All-American last season, the Marriotts Ridge graduate finished with two goals and tied a career high with four assists. She also tied her career high with three caused turnovers and had two ground balls. Heading into Thursday night’s game at No. 15 Northwestern, Stukenberg is tied for second among Terps in scoring with 36 goals and 18 assists and also ranks among team leaders in draw controls (49) and caused turnovers (16).

GAME TO WATCH

Mount St. Mary’s (4-9) at Bryant (9-4)

Friday, 4 p.m.

Outlook: The Mountaineers have won two straight Northeast Conference games and a win over Bryant, which is 5-0 in the conference, should help them earn a berth in next weekend’s four-team tournament. At 3-2 in the conference, Mount St. Mary’s lost both NEC games by a single goal. Despite starting the season 0-5, the Mountaineers have been in most of their games, suffering their losses by an average of 3.1 goals. Only two losses have come by more than four goals. The Mountaineers are led by senior midfielder Sammie Knapp (Loch Raven) with 30 goals and 11 assists and by sophomore goalie Jillian Petito, who has a .465 save percentage. Sophomore midfielder Jess DeMeo leads the Bulldogs with 36 goals and seven assists along with junior goalie Samantha Santeramo, whose .538 save percentage ranks fifth in Division I.

DIGIT

8.44

Draw controls per game by Loyola Maryland’s Taylor VanThof — second best in Division I