Weekly women's lacrosse primer (April 20): Player of the Week, Game to Watch

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Asa Goldstock, Syracuse

Niskayuna, N.Y., freshman, goalie

Goldstock stopped two shots in the final 12 seconds as the No. 8 Orange upset then-No. 2 North Carolina, 13-11, on the road April 15 and ended an 18-game Tar Heels winning streak over Atlantic Coast Conference opponents. She finished with 12 saves, two caused turnovers and two ground balls. Defending ACC and national champion North Carolina rallied with three straight goals in less than three minutes to pull within 13-11 with 51 seconds to go, but could not put their final three shots in the net as one sailed wide and Goldstock snared the other two. After making 11 saves in Tuesday’s 11-8 win over No. 11 Cornell, Goldstock has a .440 save percentage this season and allows 11.29 goals per game.

GAME TO WATCH

No. 7 Princeton (10-3) at No. 11 Cornell (10-3)

Saturday, 1 p.m.

Outlook: In a close Ivy League race, defending champion Cornell is the only team unbeaten in the conference with games remaining against the Tigers (4-1) and Harvard (4-1) while No. 10 Penn, which beat the Tigers, 17-12, on Wednesday night, is also 4-1. Both the Tigers and the Big Red are coming off losses -- the Tigers to Penn and Cornell to No. 8 Syracuse, 11-8, on Tuesday. The Big Red, however, earned a convincing early-season 10-4 win over Penn. The Tigers are led by midfielder Olivia Hompe (50 goals, 19 assists) and goalie Ellie DeGarmo (Bryn Mawr), whose .550 save percentage is one of the best in Division I. Amie Dickson (23 goals, 27 assists) and goalie Renee Poullott (.510 save percentage) lead Cornell. The Big Red won the most recent meeting, 10-9 in overtime in last year’s Ivy League tournament semifinal. Princeton leads the series, 35-5.