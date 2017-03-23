Weekly men's lacrosse primer: Top player, top game and upcoming local schedule (March 23)

Player of the week

Danny Seibel, Villanova, junior

Wakefield, Mass., attackman

The Wildcats’ bid to upset then-No. 4 Maryland was realized, courtesy of Seibel. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound attackman matched a career high with four goals in Saturday’s 13-12 overtime win in College Park, including the game-winner with 33 seconds left in the extra session on a turn-and-shoot blast from the slot with a defender draped over him. Seibel’s goal rescued Villanova from a potentially demoralizing outcome, as the Terps had rallied from a 12-8 deficit with a 4-0 run in the final seven minutes of regulation. The Wildcats collected their first victory against Maryland in 10 meetings. Seibel, who ranks fourth on the team in both goals (15) and points (20), was tabbed as the Big East Offensive Player of the Week.

___

Game of the week

No. 4 Ohio State (9-0) @ No. 2 Notre Dame (4-1)

Saturday, 2 p.m.

Outlook: The Fighting Irish command a 32-9 advantage in this series. Perhaps for the first time in a long time, the Buckeyes are stronger than Notre Dame in both offense (12.2 goals per game vs. 11.6) and defense (6.7 vs. 8.0). Senior attackman Eric Fannell, who leads Ohio State in assists (17) and points (30), could see a lot of Fighting Irish senior defenseman Garrett Epple, who had some trouble with Virginia freshman attackman Michael Kraus (five goals, two assists).

___

The week ahead

No. 10 Maryland (4-2)

Coming up: At No. 14 North Carolina, Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Comment: The Terps own a 42-25 record against the Tar Heels, who snapped a three-game losing streak with a 14-13 overtime victory in last year’s NCAA tournament final. Redshirt junior midfielder Tim Rotanz’s three-goal output in Saturday’s 13-12 overtime loss to Villanova was the first hat trick of his career.

No. 16 Towson (4-2)

Coming up: Vs. No. 7 Denver, Saturday, noon, Johnny Unitas Stadium

Comment: The Tigers have won four of five meetings over the Pioneers, including a 10-9 decision in last year’s NCAA tournament first round. Senior long-stick midfielder Tyler Mayes is the only player on the team with double digits in both caused turnovers (12) and ground balls (11).

No. 17 Johns Hopkins (4-3)

Coming up: Vs. No. 15 Virginia, Saturday, 1 p.m., Homewood Field

Comment: The Blue Jays enjoy a 59-31-1 record against the Cavaliers, who have won three of the last five games. Sophomore long-stick midfielder Robert Kuhn’s two goals in Saturday’s 8-7 overtime loss to No. 6 Syracuse are the most by a long-pole since Dave Pietramala became coach for the 2001 campaign.

No. 18 Loyola Maryland (5-3)

Coming up: At Bucknell, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Comment: The Greyhounds swept the Bison in the regular season and Patriot League tournament a year ago to improve to 6-1 in their series. Junior midfielder Jay Drapeau’s three-goal outing in Wednesday’s 11-10 win against Georgetown marked the first hat trick of his career.

Mount St. Mary’s (2-4)

Coming up: At Robert Morris, Saturday, 1 p.m.; At VMI, Tuesday, 3 p.m.

Comment: The Mountaineers trail 5-4 against the Colonials of the Northeast Conference, but lead 19-2 against the Keydets. After posting season highs in both saves (15) and save percentage (.750) in Saturday’s 6-5 upset of Bryant, junior goalkeeper Matt Vierheller was selected as the NEC Defensive Player of the Week.

Navy (3-6)

Coming up: Vs. Lehigh, Saturday, 11:30 a.m., Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Comment: The Midshipmen have won 30 of 36 meetings against their Patriot League rivals, including the past two games. With 12 of 17 faceoff wins in Tuesday’s 11-6 victory over Dartmouth, senior Brady Dove improved to 102 of 159 and became the first player in program history to capture at least 100 draws in each of his four years.

UMBC (3-4)

Coming up: At Michigan, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Comment: The Retrievers and Wolverines will meet for the first time in their respective histories. Senior short-stick defensive midfielder Dylan McDermott (South Carroll) has already reached his career high in caused turnovers with four and has tied his career best in ground balls with seven.