Weekly men's lacrosse primer: Top player, top game and upcoming local schedule (March 16)

Player of the week

Ian King, Michigan, senior

Cincinnati, Ohio, attackman

King’s performance highlighted the Wolverines’ 13-12 upset of then-No. 10 Penn on Saturday. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound attackman had three goals and two assists to propel the team to its first victory over a ranked opponent in program history. As Michigan’s leader in assists (15) and points (25) this season, King is three assists shy of breaking his own single-season school record of 17, and nine goals away from eclipsing Kyle Jackson’s career goals mark of 88. He’s also 12 points short of surpassing King’s single-season record of 36. King, who became the first player in Wolverines history to be named to the Tewaaraton Award watch list last month, earned the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week award.

---

Game to watch

No. 2 Notre Dame (3-1) @ No. 12 Virginia (5-2)

Saturday, 6 p.m.

Outlook: The Fighting Irish must rebound from Sunday’s 11-10 loss at No. 1 Denver on senior attackman Connor Cannizzaro’s last-second goal. Notre Dame has dropped back-to-back games only once since the start of the 2015 season. The Cavaliers are tied for second in Division I in scoring (16.3 goals per game), but they are seeking their first Atlantic Coast Conference win in the regular season since March 1, 2014 — a span of 11 contests.

---

The week ahead

No. 4 Maryland (4-1)

Coming up: vs. Villanova, Saturday, 4 p.m., Maryland Stadium

Comment: The Terps have not lost to the Wildcats in nine meetings. Senior attackman Dylan Maltz ranks fourth in Division I in shooting efficiency at 55.6 percent on 10-of-18 shooting.

No. 14 Johns Hopkins (4-2)

Coming up: vs. No. 6 Syracuse, Saturday, 4 p.m., Homewood Field

Comment: The Blue Jays maintain a 29-25-1 edge against the Orange that includes two straight victories. Freshman defenseman Jack Rapine leads the team in caused turnovers with seven and ranks second in ground balls with 15.

No. 18 Loyola Maryland (3-3)

Coming up: vs. Navy, Saturday, 1 p.m., Ridley Athletic Complex; vs. Georgetown, Wednesday, 3 p.m., Ridley Athletic Complex

Comment: The Greyhounds are 5-6 against the Midshipmen, but 32-7 against the Hoyas. With eight goals and 11 points, sophomore midfielder John Duffy has already surpassed his previous career highs in goals (six) and points (nine).

Mount St. Mary’s (1-4)

Coming up: vs. Bryant, Saturday, noon, Waldron Family Stadium

Comment: The Mountaineers are only 2-7 against their Northeast Conference rivals, who have won the last three meetings. Freshman Brendan McCarthy was named the Northeast Conference Rookie of the Week after he recorded two goals and two assists in Saturday’s 18-7 rout at Bellarmine.

Navy (2-5)

Coming up: at No. 18 Loyola Maryland, Saturday, 1 p.m.; vs. Dartmouth, Tuesday, 7 p.m., Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Comment: The Midshipmen own a 13-0 advantage against the Big Green, but the two sides will clash for the first time since March 27, 1977. Attackman Ryan Wade is the first sophomore to register 13 assists since Tucker Hull and Sam Jones finished the 2012 season with 24 and 13 assists, respectively.

UMBC (2-4)

Coming up: at No. Stony Brook, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Comment: The Retrievers have won 13 of 22 games against their America East foes, but the Seawolves have claimed five of the past seven meetings including the last two. With 48 faceoff wins in 103 attempts thus far, freshman Jake Brothers (Mount Saint Joseph) has already claimed the most draws in a single season since 2015.