Weekly men's lacrosse primer: Top player, top game and upcoming local schedule (Mar. 2)

National Player of the week

Reed Junkin, Pennsylvania sophomore goalkeeper

Junkin keyed the Quakers’ 11-10 upset of then-No. 7 Virginia on Saturday. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound goalie stopped 16 shots, including three in the final two minutes of regulation. It marked the second year in a row Junkin had 16 saves against Virginia, and it propelled Penn from No. 20 to No. 8 in the most recent Maverik media poll. Just one stop shy of his career high, the Ivy League Co-Rookie of the Year in 2016 was named the conference’s Player of the Week. Junkin is tied for first in Division I in saves per game (16.0). He is ranked fourth in save percentage (.674), and tied for 10th in goals-against average (7.50).

________________

Game of the Week

No. 1 Maryland (4-0) @ No. 4 Notre Dame (2-0)

Saturday, noon

Outlook: The Terps have risen to share the top spot in the Inside Lacrosse media poll with Denver courtesy of the seventh-most prolific offense in Division I. But the defense has surrendered 11 goals or more to two ranked opponents. Meanwhile, the Fighting Irish rank in the top eight in offense and defense. Sophomore attackman Ryder Garnsey has averaged six points, and junior long-stick midfielder John Sexton has a team-leading eight ground balls and four caused turnovers.

_______

The week ahead

No. 1 Maryland (4-0)

Coming up: at No. 4 Notre Dame, Saturday, noon.

Comment: The Terps are clinging to a 5-4 series edge, but the Fighting Irish have won the last three games and four of the last five. Five points on three goals and two assists in Saturday’s 12-11 win against then-No. 8 Yale pushed senior attackman Colin Heacock (Boys’ Latin) to 100 points in his career and earned him Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors.

No. 3 Johns Hopkins (4-0)

Coming up: at Princeton, Friday, 3 p.m.

Comment: The Blue Jays own a 57-29 advantage against the Tigers and have won three of the last five meetings. Senior midfielder John Crawley’s four goals in Saturday’s 13-5 victory over then-No. 3 North Carolina tied a career high.

No. 11 Loyola Maryland (2-2)

Coming up: vs. Holy Cross, Saturday, noon, Ridley Athletic Complex

Comment: The Greyhounds are 2-1 against the Crusaders, who are also in the Patriot League. Junior defenseman Foster Huggins caused six turnovers in two games, including four in Saturday’s 18-5 demolition of Lafayette that marked a career high and were the most since senior defenseman Jack Carrigan also forced four turnovers in a 15-6 loss to Duke on March 12, 2016.

No. 13 Towson (2-1)

Coming up: at UMBC, Saturday, noon

Comment: The Tigers have used a five-game winning streak to improve their record against the Retrievers to 32-15. In Wednesday’s 11-7 loss to No. 11 Loyola, senior midfielder Tyler Young (Arundel) scooped up a game-high six ground balls, which was two more than his previous career best.

Navy (1-3)

Coming up: vs. Bucknell, Saturday, 3 p.m., Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium; at No. 8 Penn, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

Comment: The Midshipmen snapped a five-game losing streak to the Bison and knotted their all-time series at 8-8. In addition to registering one assist and three ground balls, senior short-stick defensive midfielder John Trainor’s four caused turnovers in Saturday’s 8-7 loss to Boston University tied a career high.

UMBC (1-3)

Coming up: vs. No. 13 Towson, Saturday, noon, UMBC Stadium

Comment: The Retrievers last defeated the Tigers at home on April 6, 2011 in a 10-9 decision. Four points on three goals and one assist by sophomore attackman Jack Andrews (St. Mary’s) in Saturday’s 15-4 rout of Mercer matched his point total in his first three games.

– Edward Lee