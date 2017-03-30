Weekly men's lacrosse primer: Top player, top game and upcoming local schedule (April 6)

Player of the week

Nick Mariano, Syracuse, senior

Yorktown Heights, N.Y., midfielder

Mariano made possible the No. 2 Orange’s 11-10 upset of previously top-ranked Notre Dame on Saturday. The 6-foot, 181-pound Massachusetts transfer scored a game-high four goals to spearhead Syracuse’s sixth one-goal victory of the season and fifth in the last five games. Mariano’s final two goals were especially timely as he snapped a 9-9 tie with an unassisted tally 79 seconds into the fourth quarter and then scored the eventual game-winner with 8:42 remaining.

Mariano, who added four goals and three assists in Wednesday’s 17-11 victory over Hobart, leads the Orange in goals (23) and points (37). He earned the Atlantic Coast Conference Offensive Player of the Week award for the second consecutive week.

Game of the week

No. 1 Penn State (10-0) @ No. 8 Maryland (6-2)

Saturday, 1 p.m.

Outlook: The Nittany Lions have tied a program record for consecutive wins, but they have never defeated the Terps in 32 all-time meetings. Penn State and Maryland are Nos. 5 and 6, respectively, in Division I in scoring, but the Terps are 17th in defense while the Nittany Lions are tied for 33rd. Will Maryland assign senior defenseman Tim Muller (13 ground balls and seven caused turnovers) to sophomore Grant Ament (22 goals and 18 assists) or freshman Mac O’Keefe (35 G, 4 A)?

Week ahead

No. 8 Maryland (6-2)

Coming up: vs. No. 1 Penn State, Saturday, 1 p.m., Maryland Stadium

Comment: The Terps have not lost to the Nittany Lions in 32 all-time meetings, which includes a sweep in the 2016 regular season and Big Ten tournament. Freshman midfielder Jared Bernhardt was named the Big Ten co-Freshman of the Week after tying career highs in goals (three) and points (four) in Saturday’s 15-8 victory over Michigan.

No. 11 Johns Hopkins (6-3)

Coming up: at No. 9 Ohio State, Sunday, 7 p.m.

Comment: The Blue Jays have won seven of eight games in this series, but the Buckeyes are 1-1 in Columbus. The four goals scored by junior attackman Shack Stanwick (Boys’ Latin) in Friday’s 12-6 victory over No. 13 Rutgers marked his eighth career hat trick, which is the most among current members of the program.

No. 16 Towson (5-3)

Coming up: vs. Massachusetts, Saturday, noon, Johnny Unitas Stadium

Comment: The Tigers’ 7-4 record against the Minutemen includes a five-game winning streak, but the last four meetings have been decided by three goals or fewer. Senior long-stick midfielder Tyler Mayes (Calvert Hall) shared the Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Week award with Hofstra junior goalkeeper Jack Concannon after amassing career highs in ground balls (eight) and caused turnovers (six) in Saturday’s 8-7 decision over Drexel.

Loyola Maryland (6-4)

Coming up: vs. Lehigh, Saturday, 1 p.m., Ridley Athletic Complex

Comment: The Greyhounds have not lost in 11 meetings with the Mountain Hawks.

Sophomore attackman Pat Spencer (Boys’ Latin) earned Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week honors after tying a career high with five goals and adding one assist in Saturday’s 12-5 rout of Colgate.

Mount St. Mary’s (3-6)

Coming up: vs. Bucknell, Saturday, noon, Waldron Family Stadium

Comment: The Mountaineers are only 2-15 against the Bison, but both of those victories occurred in the past four years. With 15 ground balls, redshirt senior defenseman Kevin Verkler has already passed his previous career high of 11 and needs just five more caused turnovers to eclipse his career best of 10.

Navy (5-6)

Coming up: at Colgate, Saturday, 2 p.m.

Comment: The Midshipmen are 13-6 against the Raiders and 4-1 in Hamilton, N.Y. With his first career hat trick in Sunday’s 11-4 victory at Holy Cross, senior long-stick midfielder Matt Rees has now scored 15 times in his career, becoming the program’s all-time goal scorer among close defensemen and long-stick midfielders.

UMBC (4-5)

Coming up: at No. 7 Albany, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Comment: The Retrievers have slipped to 10-11 against the Great Danes, courtesy of a seven-game losing streak. Senior goalkeeper Ruston Souder (Chesapeake-AA) was named the America East Defensive Player of the Week after registering nine saves, three ground balls, and one caused turnover in Saturday’s 10-6 win against UMass Lowell.