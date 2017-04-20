Weekly men's lacrosse primer (April 20): Top player, top game and upcoming local schedule

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Dan Morris, Maryland

Dallas, Texas, junior, goalkeeper

Morris played a pivotal role in the No. 2 Terps’ one-goal wins against a pair of ranked opponents last week. The 6-foot-1, 208-pound goalkeeper made a game-high 12 saves in a 12-11 win at No. 5 Albany on April 12, limiting the most prolific offense in Division I to five goals below its season average. Four days later, Morris turned away a career-best 16 shots to seal a 13-12 triple overtime victory at No. 14 Rutgers. That performance included five stops in the three extra sessions. Morris, who shared the Big Ten’s Specialist of the Week award with Ohio State’s Jake Withers, ranks 15th in Division I in save percentage (.545) and 23rd in both goals-against average (9.32) and saves per game (11.1).

GAME TO WATCH

NO. 2 MARYLAND (9-2, 3-0 BIG TEN) @ NO. 7 OHIO STATE (11-2, 2-1)

Saturday, 2 p.m.

Outlook: The Terps have already sewn up a spot in the conference tournament and could move one step closer to capturing at least a share of their third consecutive conference regular-season title by defeating the Buckeyes. Ohio State could lock up a berth in the playoffs with an upset. History favors Maryland, which is 6-1 in this series. Watch for Ohio State senior Jake Withers, who has won 78.8 percent of his faceoffs (52 of 66) and collected 28 ground balls in three league games.

UPCOMING LOCAL SCHEDULE

No. 2 Maryland (9-2)

Coming up: At No. 7 Ohio State, Saturday, 2 p.m.

Comment: The Terps are 6-1 against the Buckeyes with the lone loss coming in the semifinals of the 2015 Big Ten tournament. With a combined four goals and five assists in one-goal wins against No. 5 Albany and then-No. 11 Rutgers, senior attackman Matt Rambo was chosen as the Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Week.

No. 8 Johns Hopkins (7-4)

Coming up: Vs. Michigan, Saturday, 2 p.m., Homewood Field

Comment: The Blue Jays have not lost in four games in this Big Ten series, and the average margin of victory is 7.8 goals. Sophomore long-stick midfielder Robert Kuhn picked up a career-high seven ground balls, caused two turnovers and had one assist in Saturday’s 13-11 win against then-No. 7 Penn State en route to being named the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Week.

No. 15 Towson (7-3)

Coming up: At Fairfield, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Comment: The Tigers are undefeated in three meetings in this Colonial Athletic Association series, but two of the games have been decided by two goals or fewer. Sophomore short-stick defensive midfielder Zach Goodrich has tied a career high in caused turnovers with 10 and is seven ground balls shy of tying his career best of 37.

Loyola Maryland (7-5)

Coming up: At No. 12 Army, Friday, 7 p.m.

Comment: A sweep in the 2016 regular season and Patriot League tournament has propelled the Greyhounds to a 4-2 record against the Black Knights. Senior Graham Savio won 10 faceoffs in Saturday’s 12-11 overtime loss at Boston University to give him 673 career faceoff wins, helping him pass Colgate’s Chris Eck to become the Patriot League’s all-time leader.

Mount St. Mary’s (4-8)

Coming up: At Hobart, Saturday, noon

Comment: The Mountaineers are 1-2 against Northeast Conference rival Hobart, but won their last game in Geneva, N.Y., 10-8, on April 25, 2015. With three goals and one assist in Tuesday’s 11-9 loss to Georgetown, sophomore attackman Chris DiPretoro established career highs in goals (25) and assists (six).

UMBC (5-6)

Coming up: At Hartford, Saturday, 12 p.m.

Comment: The Retrievers are nursing an 8-7 lead in this America East rivalry even though the Hawks have won the past two and three of the past five meetings. A 9.00 goals-against average for senior goalkeeper Ruston Souder (Chesapeake-AA) is the lowest by a starter since Adam Cohen (Severn) finished the 2010 season with an 8.76 goals-against average.