Weekly men's lacrosse primer: Top player, top game and upcoming local schedule (April 13)

Player of the week

Trevor Baptiste, Denver

Denville, N.J., junior, faceoff specialist

The 5-foot-10, 220-pound Baptiste proved that he is no ordinary FOGO (Face Off Get Off). Not only did he win 82.1 percent of his draws (23 of 28) and scoop up 17 ground balls, but he also scored his first career hat trick to propel the No. 4 Pioneers to a 16-11 victory over Villanova on Sunday. Baptiste, who also had an assist, won more than 20 faceoffs for the third consecutive game and for the 13th time in his career. Already the program’s all-time leader in faceoff wins with 759, Baptiste — who earned the Big East’s Offensive Player of the Week award — leads all Division I players in faceoff percentage (.753) and ranks second in ground balls per game (10.7).

Game of the week

No. 6 Army (10-1 overall and 6-0 in the Patriot League) @ Navy (5-7, 3-4)

Saturday, noon

Outlook: This contest will only add to arguably the greatest rivalry in college athletics, but the hype is heightened when considering what’s at stake. A win and a No. 19 Loyola Maryland loss at Boston University cements the top seed and home-field advantage for the Black Knights through the conference tournament. A victory for the Midshipmen would move them closer to earning a berth in the league tournament. Although Navy commands a 59-35-3 advantage in this series, Army has won the past two meetings in Annapolis.

The week ahead

No. 3 Maryland (8-2)

Coming up: At No. 11 Rutgers, Sunday, 7 p.m.

Comment: The Terps are riding an eight-game winning streak in the series that has contributed to a 26-1 record against the Scarlet Knights. With four ground balls and four caused turnovers in Saturday’s 15-11 victory over No. 7 Penn State, junior long-stick midfielder Matt Neufeldt earned the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Week award.

No. 13 Johns Hopkins (6-4)

Coming up: Vs. No. 7 Penn State, Saturday, 2 p.m., Homewood Field

Comment: The Blue Jays have not lost in eight meetings with the Nittany Lions, but two of the last three games have been decided in overtime. With 37 caused turnovers, Hopkins senior defenseman Nick Fields ranks fourth in program history in that department.

No. 16 Towson (6-3)

Coming up: At Delaware, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Comment: The Tigers’ 38-18 record against the Blue Hens includes a four-game winning streak that was broken with a 10-7 loss on April 16, 2016. Redshirt senior midfielder Brian Bolewicki became the first player this season with multiple game-winning goals after lodging the decisive tallies in victories over Mount St. Mary’s on Feb. 18 and Massachusetts on Saturday.

No. 19 Loyola Maryland (7-4)

Coming up: At Boston University, Saturday, noon

Comment: The Greyhounds have defeated the Terriers in all three meetings, but the past two have been decided by a total of three goals. Redshirt senior midfielder Brian Sherlock, who scored a career-high five goals in Saturday’s 14-5 thumping of Lehigh, was named the Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week.

Mount St. Mary’s (4-6)

Coming up: At Wagner, Saturday, 1 p.m.; Vs. Georgetown, Tuesday, 7 p.m., Waldron Family Stadium

Comment: The Mountaineers are 15-1 against the Seahawks, but 5-16 against the Hoyas. With three goals and one assist in Saturday’s 12-10 win against Bucknell, senior attackman Spencer Smith set a career high for assists in a season with three.

Navy (5-7)

Coming up: Vs. No. 6 Army, Saturday, noon, Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Comment: The Midshipmen own a 59-34-3 record against the Black Knights, but Army has won eight of the last 12 games between the Patriot League archrivals. Sophomore Greyson Torain is the conference’s top-scoring midfielder with 32 points on 19 goals and 13 assists and ranks eighth in the nation among midfielders in total points.

UMBC (4-6)

Coming up: Vs. No. 20 Binghamton, Saturday, 7 p.m., UMBC Stadium

Comment: Although the Retrievers command a 13-5 advantage in this America East series, the Bearcats have won three of the last four meetings. With four man-up goals, freshman attackman Ryan Frawley is tied for third in the conference in that department and trails Stony Brook senior midfielder Alex Corpolongo and Hartford junior attackman Griffin Feiner by two.