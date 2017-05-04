Weekly men's lacrosse primer (May 4): Top player, top game

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Pat Spencer, Loyola Maryland, sophomore

Davidsonville, Md., attackman

Spencer played a significant role in the No. 11 Greyhounds collecting their third Patriot League tournament crown in four years. The Boys’ Latin graduate registered one goal and six assists in a 13-3 rout of Holy Cross in a Friday semifinal and then one goal and three assists in a 13-4 victory over Army in Sunday’s title game. Spencer has compiled 55 assists this spring, eclipsing former attackman Justin Ward’s previous single-season and Patriot League record of 53 assists set in 2014. With 82 points thus far, he joined Gary Hanley as the only players in program history to reach 80 points in two different campaigns. Spencer is the first player in conference history to be named the Offensive Player of the Year in each of his first two seasons.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Brown (9-5 overall and 4-2 in the Ivy League) @ No. 19 Princeton (9-5, 4-2)

Friday, 8:30 p.m.

Outlook: The first of two Ivy League tournament semifinals at Yale pits the Bears and the Tigers, who ended a three-game losing streak in the series with a 21-11 rout on April 1. The contest will almost certainly spotlight a pair of prolific attackmen. Brown senior Dylan Molloy, the 2016 Tewaaraton Award winner, is tied for fifth in NCAA Division I history with 191 career goals. Princeton freshman Michael Sowers has already set the Ivy League record for points with 77.

DIGIT

72 – Points Cornell freshman attackman Jeff Teat has scored this season. With 12 points on five goals and seven assists in Saturday’s 18-17 upset of then-No. 13 Princeton, Teat passed Rob Pannell’s school rookie record of 67 points.