Weekly men's lacrosse primer (May 18): Player of the Week, upcoming schedule and more

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Justin Guterding, Duke, junior

Garden City, N.Y., attackman

The unseeded Blue Devils’ 19-6 thrashing of No. 6 seed Johns Hopkins in an NCAA tournament first-round game Saturday was powered by the 6-foot, 185-pound Guterding. He had four goals and six assists to join Zack Greer and Matt Danowski as the only players in Duke history to compile at least 10 points in an NCAA postseason game. Guterding has 94 points this spring, which is tied for the fifth most in a single season and nine short of Jordan Wolf’s single-season record of 103 points. He is the first Blue Devils player with at least 70 points in each of his first three years and is the fourth player in program history to reach the 90-point mark.

NCAA DIVISION I QUARTERFINALS PREVIEW

Duke (13-4) vs. No. 3 seed Ohio State (14-4)

When: Saturday, noon

Where: James M. Shuart Stadium, Hempstead, N.Y.

Outlook: The Blue Devils enjoy a 7-2 record against the Buckeyes, who won the last meeting in the 2015 NCAA tournament. Can Duke’s No. 7 offense (13.2 goals per game) make a dent against Ohio State’s No. 6 defense (8.1)? That plotline could depend on the faceoff battle between Blue Devils senior Kyle Rowe (59.6 percent and 7.4 ground balls per game) and Buckeyes senior Jake Withers (66.6 percent, 7.3).

No. 5 Denver (12-3) vs. No. 4 seed Notre Dame (9-5)

When: Saturday, 2:30 p.m.

Where: James M. Shuart Stadium, Hempstead, N.Y.

Outlook: Although the Fighting Irish own a 14-8 mark, the Pioneers are riding a five-game winning streak. Denver’s No. 5 offense should get plenty of chances thanks to junior faceoff specialist and Tewaaraton Award finalist Trevor Baptiste (74.4 percent and 10.6 ground balls per game). Notre Dame needs senior midfielder Sergio Perkovic (wrist) and sophomore attackman Ryder Garnsey (foot) at their healthiest to spark the No. 23 offense (11.0).

Towson (11-4) vs. No. 2 seed Syracuse (13-3)

When: Sunday, noon

Where: Delaware Stadium, Newark, Del.

Outlook: The Orange have won the past nine meetings to improve to 9-2 against the Tigers, who are seeking their first semifinal appearance since 2001. Many opponents have double-poled Syracuse’s starting midfield of Sergio Salcido and Nick Mariano and Jamie Trimboli. But Towson’s strength is the defensive midfield of long-stick midfielder Tyler Mayes (Calvert Hall) and short-stick defensive midfielders Jack Adams (Hereford) and Zach Goodrich.

No. 8 seed Albany (15-2) vs. No. 1 seed Maryland (13-3)

When: Sunday, 2:30 p.m.

Where: Delaware Stadium, Newark, Del.

Outlook: The two sides have clashed only twice with the Terps victorious in both. This game pits two other Tewaaraton Award finalists. Great Danes junior attackman Connor Fields leads Division I in assists (61) and points (113), while senior attackman Matt Rambo is Maryland’s all-time leading scorer. Both teams sprinted to significant advantages in the first round, but also endured second-half comebacks by North Carolina and Bryant before earning wins.

DIGITS

152 – Points compiled by senior attackman Ryan McNamara in four seasons at Marquette, which is a program record. He also graduates as the school’s career leader in goals (102) and starts (63).

.764 – Winning percentage for Syracuse coach John Desko, which is the highest among active Division I coaches. He is tied with Willie Scroggs, formerly of North Carolina, for the seventh-highest percentage among Division I coaches.

6,472 – Announced attendance for No. 8 seed Albany’s 15-12 victory over 2016 national champion North Carolina on Saturday night in an NCAA tournament first-round game. The crowd broke the record of 5,479 for a postseason first-round contest and was the largest to watch a game at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium, where the previous high mark was 4,823.

— Edward Lee