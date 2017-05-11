Weekly men's lacrosse primer (May 11): Top player, top game, week ahead for state teams

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Cole Blazer, Marquette

Libertyville, Ill., junior, goalkeeper

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Blazer fueled the No. 4 seed Golden Eagles’ run to their second straight Big East tournament championship. Five days after failing to make a save in a 16-8 loss to Denver, he had 12 stops — including four each in the second and fourth quarters — and scored a goal on a last-second heave in an 11-8 upset of the top-seeded Pioneers in a semifinal May 4. Blazer followed that effort with an 11-save outing in a 10-9 victory over No. 3 seed Providence in the title game Saturday. Blazer, the tournament’s Most Valuable Player and a two-time All-Big East second-team selection, ranks 14th in Division I in goals-against average (8.74) and 15th in save percentage (.536).

Marquette Athletics Marquette goalie Cole Blazer Marquette goalie Cole Blazer (Marquette Athletics) (Marquette Athletics)

GAME OF THE WEEK

North Carolina (8-7) @ NO. 8 seed Albany (14-2)

Saturday, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

Outlook: Tom & Mary Casey Stadium will be rocking as the Great Danes host their first NCAA tournament game since 2007. The Tar Heels are the reigning national champions, but can senior defenseman Austin Pifani (31 ground balls, 21 caused turnovers) contain Albany junior attackman Connor Fields (51 goals, 57 assists)? The faceoff battle between North Carolina senior and Calvert Hall graduate Stephen Kelly (54.9 percent, 7.1 ground balls per game) and Great Danes freshman T.D. Irelan (72.2 percent, 11.4 ground balls) will be significant.

WEEK AHEAD FOR STATE MEN

NO. 1 Maryland (12-3)

Coming up: Vs. Bryant, Sunday, 2:30 p.m., Maryland Stadium, ESPNU

Comment: The Terps have won both meetings against the Bulldogs. Junior midfielder Connor Kelly accounted for nine of the team’s 18 goals in the Big Ten tournament en route to being named Most Valuable Player.

NO. 10 Loyola Maryland (10-5)

Coming up: At No. 3 Ohio State, Sunday, 5 p.m., ESPN

Comment: The Greyhounds are 7-1 against the Buckeyes, who won the last meeting May 2, 2013, in an Eastern College Athletic Conference tournament semifinal, 18-11. Sophomore goalkeeper Jacob Stover (McDonogh) ranks fifth in Division I in goals-against average (7.80) and 10th in save percentage (.556).

NO. 11 Johns Hopkins (8-6)

Coming up: Vs. No. 6 Duke, Saturday, 2:30 p.m., Homewood Field, ESPNU

Comment: The Blue Jays have a 12-6 advantage in this series, but the Blue Devils have won the past two meetings. Junior midfielder Joel Tinney has scored the winning goal in four of the team’s eight victories this season.

NO. 12 Towson (10-4)

Coming up: At No. 8 Penn State, Saturday, noon, ESPNU

Comment: The Tigers have won 14 of 22 games against the Nittany Lions, who have triumphed in four of the past five contests. With five ground balls and one caused turnover in Saturday’s 9-4 victory over Massachusetts in the Colonial Athletic Association tournament final, sophomore short-stick defensive midfielder Zach Goodrich has set career highs in both departments with 42 ground balls and 10 takeaways.