Weekly men's lacrosse primer (April 27): Top player, top game and upcoming local schedule

Player of the Week

Connor Fields, Albany, junior

East Amherst, N.Y., attackman

The No. 6 Great Danes picked up a pair of victories last week on the strength of Fields’ play. The 5-foot-11, 160-pound offensive quarterback had one goal and two assists in a 10-4 win against Binghamton on April 19 and then added three goals and two assists in a 13-12 win over No. 11 Yale on Saturday. Fields leads all Division I players in total points (87) and points per game (6.7). He ranks second in total goals (45) and is tied for second in total assists (42). Considered one of the favorites to be a finalist for the Tewaaraton Award, Fields has a point in 46 consecutive games, which is the seventh-longest active streak in Division I.

Game to Watch

No. 7 Notre Dame (7-3, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) at No. 3 Duke (11-3, 3-1)

Friday, 8:30 p.m.

Outlook: The two top-10 teams meet in the second ACC tournament semifinal in Durham, N.C.. The host Blue Devils improved to 13-7 against the Fighting Irish courtesy of an 11-8 victory on April 8. In that game, senior attackman Jack Bruckner scored four goals to pace Duke. Senior midfielder Sergio Perkovic scored twice to become the seventh player in Notre Dame history to reach the 100-goal mark. The Blue Devils have won their past four games and nine of 10.

Local week ahead

No. 5 Maryland (9-3)

Coming up: Vs. No. 8 Johns Hopkins, Saturday, 8 p.m., Maryland Stadium

Comment: The Terps list a 42-62-1 record against the Blue Jays, but have won the past two meetings. Sophomore long-stick midfielder Nick Brozowski set a career high with three caused turnovers and matched another career best with three ground balls in Saturday’s 11-10 overtime loss at then-No. 7 Ohio State.

No. 8 Johns Hopkins (8-4)

Coming up: At No. 5 Maryland, Saturday, 8 p.m.

Comment: The Blue Jays insist they own a 71-42-1 mark against the Terps. With two goals and one assist in Saturday’s 19-9 thrashing of Michigan, freshman attackman Cole Williams (Loyola Blakefield) produced his first multipoint effort and matched his season total for goals.

No. 16 Loyola Maryland (8-5)

Coming up: Vs. Holy Cross, Friday, 4:30 p.m.

Comment: The Greyhounds are 3-1 against the Crusaders, who earned their first Patriot League tournament win Tuesday night at Navy to advance to the semifinals. Senior defenseman Jack Carrigan was selected as the Patriot League’s Defensive Player of the Week after he had seven ground balls and three caused turnovers in Friday’s 14-6 upset of No. 12 Army.

No. 19 Towson (7-4)

Coming up: Vs. No. 10 Hofstra, Saturday, noon

Comment: The Tigers trail the Pride, 21-26, in this Colonial Athletic Association series, but ended a two-game skid with an 8-7 win on April 30, 2016. With two assists in Saturday’s 9-8 loss at Fairfield, senior attackman Ryan Drenner (Westminster) extended his points streak to 24 consecutive games, which is the longest in the CAA.

Mount St. Mary’s (4-9)

Coming up: Vs. Saint Joseph’s, Saturday, 3 p.m., Waldron Family Stadium

Comment: The Mountaineers enjoy a 13-8 advantage in this Northeast Conference rivalry, but the Hawks are riding a four-game winning streak. Senior long-stick midfielder Tommy Lyons has set a new career high for ground balls with 28 and is two caused turnovers away from eclipsing a career-best eight takeaways.

UMBC (5-7)

Coming up: Vs. Vermont, Saturday, noon, UMBC Stadium

Comment: The Retrievers won the first 11 games in this America East series, but the Catamounts have claimed the past two meetings. Sophomore midfielder Billy Nolan’s three goals in Saturday’s 13-8 loss at Hartford was his second hat trick in as many games and marked the first three-goal effort in back-to-back games by a UMBC player this spring.