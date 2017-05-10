Stevenson routs Nazareth, 19-6, in 2nd round of NCAA D-III men's lacrosse tourney

The last time the Stevenson men’s lacrosse team played in the NCAA Division III tournament, the 2016 squad’s time was seemingly over before it started as it was ushered out by Cabrini in the first round.

The Mustangs made sure an early exit was not repeated as they emphatically defeated visiting Nazareth, 19-6, in a second-round game on Wednesday night before an announced 358 at Mustang Stadium in Owings Mills.

Stevenson improved to 14-5 and advanced to Saturday’s third round where it will meet the Rochester Institute of Technology (17-2), which is the top seed in the tournament’s North Region. The Mustangs lost to the Tigers, 16-13, in their season opener Feb. 25.

Stevenson, which had not defeated an opponent outside the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth since March 17 in a 12-9 decision over Lynchburg, ended that four-game skid to nonconference foes and rather easily. The offense scored all six goals in the first 16:47 and enjoyed an 11-2 advantage by halftime.

In that 15-10 loss to Cabrini, the Mustangs raced to advantages of 3-0 and 4-1 before the Cavaliers outscored them 11-4 in the second and third quarters.

“We learned a lot of lessons from a year ago when we played against Cabrini,” coach Paul Cantabene said. “We were in front early and let them back into the game. I thought we did a good job this time. When we got in front of Naz, we kept the pressure on and kept playing. … Our guys took nothing for granted this year. I thought we played a complete game and we did a real nice job. We know we’ve got to play better on Saturday, but I like our approach so far.”

Senior midfielder Kyle D’Onofrio had two goals and one assist in the first two quarters en route to a four-goal, one-assist performance. Senior attackman Tyler Fuhrman scored four times, and senior midfielder Sean Ohlhaver and junior midfielder Brandon Watson added two goals and two assists.

The Mustangs thrived in several major statistical categories. They outshot the Golden Flyers 52-37, scooped up 40 ground balls to Nazareth’s 36, and committed 12 turnovers to the Golden Flyers’ 21.

During Stevenson’s 6-0 game-opening spurt, D’Onofrio scored twice and had an assist, Watson had two assists, and senior attackman Wade Korvin (Arundel) contributed a goal and an assist. The floodgates opened with five more goals in the second quarter and another five in the third.

“We knew they were going to come out in man. But on film, you could tell that if you were able to beat them one-on-one, the slide wasn’t going to come,” said D’Onofrio, a Baldwin resident and Fallston graduate. “So we just thought if we can beat them one-on-one, we could get right to the goal and score.”

Although Nazareth had played in an NCAA playoff contest as recently as 2015, the Empire 8 tournament champion looked nervous and out of sync early. The offense ended its first three possessions with three turnovers and did not score its first even-strength goal until sophomore attackman Jack Crowley scored from the right wing with 5:27 remaining in the second quarter.

The Golden Flyers turned the ball over seven times in the first quarter and five more in the second period as the Mustangs extended their pressure defense to the perimeter.

“Right away, we noticed that we could get out on their hands and really make them make the mistakes that they were making,” junior defenseman Dominic DeFazio said. “We wanted to play fast and get after them, and I think we did a good job of that tonight.”

Junior defenseman Dylan Harris (South Carroll) amassed three ground balls and three caused turnovers, and senior goalkeeper Ross Dinan made 11 saves while surrendering only four goals.

Crowley paced Nazareth (11-9) with two goals and one assist, and junior Rick Kronenwett made a team-high nine saves in the second half. But Kronenwett was the third goalie used by the Golden Flyers.

