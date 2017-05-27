Ohio State takes over in 2nd half, tops Towson, 11-10, to reach title game

After taking a five-goal lead early in the third quarter, Towson could not hold off Ohio State as the Buckeyes advanced to their first national championship lacrosse game.

Ohio State was able to keep the Tigers off the board in the final 38 seconds and secure an 11-10 victory in the first semifinal Saturday at Gillette Stadium.

After dominating the first half and taking a 7-3 lead into halftime, the Tigers scored the first goal of the third quarter to take an 8-3 lead. But Ohio State scored four straight goals to close the third quarter and make it a game.

The Buckeyes eventually tied it at 9 and scored the next two goals to go up 11-9. A Ryan Drenner goal with 3:17 left cut the Tigers' deficit to 11-10, but Towson was unable to get the tying goal.

Towson faceoff specialist Alex Woodall was injured in the second half and the Tigers won just one of seven faceoffs after he left.

The national championship game is Monday at 1 p.m. at Gillette Stadium.