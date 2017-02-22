New defense for Towson men's lacrosse showed promise in Saturday's season-opening win

With three new starting defensemen and one new goalkeeper, coach Shawn Nadelen was understandably curious about how Towson would fare in Saturday’s season opener at Mount St. Mary’s. And so far, the reviews are positive.

The No. 12 Tigers surrendered only five goals in an eight-goal victory at Waldron Family Stadium in Emmitsburg. A defense composed of junior goalie Josh Miller and three defensemen in junior Sid Ewell (Essex Community College), sophomore Chad Patterson (Westminster), and freshman Gray Bodden (Winters Mill) shut out the Mountaineers in the third quarter and forced nine of 18 turnovers.

“It was nice for those guys to get their first action as a unit together,” Nadelen said Wednesday morning. “I think they did some decent things and showed us that they’re coming along in regards to the chemistry. They definitely have some things to work on in terms of communication and being able to feel out what the offense is trying to do. But it was good to see those guys compete in a game with each other and along with Josh in the cage.”

Miller gave up just three goals while making 11 saves in 57 minutes, 4 seconds. Senior Matt Hoy allowed two goals without making a stop in 2:56, but Nadelen said both players understand that the position will continued to be monitored.

“Josh just seemed to have a slight edge when we were ready to make the decision last week,” he said. “I communicated to both of those guys that Josh was the guy for Mount St. Mary’s, but obviously we’re going to continue to evaluate week to week. Everybody’s got to stay sharp and compete against each other.”

There are still some questions though. Mount St. Mary’s is no offensive juggernaut after scoring a total of 17 goals in three games, and Saturday’s opponent, Georgetown, just scored 10 goals against No. 5 Notre Dame on Saturday after falling, 9-3, to High Point on Feb. 14.

“Georgetown has a good team,” Nadelen said. “I know they’ve got two losses, but unfortunately in that first game, they didn’t have their head coach on the sideline, and I’ve got to imagine that was a little disruptive for them. Then they played a Notre Dame team that’s a challenge for any program out there. They’ve got strong personnel, and we’ve had some good battles with them in the past. So I expect a tough game for us.”