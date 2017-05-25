Maryland senior midfielder Isaiah Davis-Allen earns NCAA student-athlete award

Since 2002, former men’s basketball star Juan Dixon was the only Maryland student-athlete to win the Student CLASS award.

That was until today when it was announced that Maryland senior midfielder Isaiah Davis-Allen was honored as this year’s recipient of the award.

Davis-Allen helped lead the top-seeded Terps back to the Final Four this weekend for the fourth straight year and hopes to take them to their third-straight national championship game.

“Being named the Senior CLASS Award winner is an incredible honor,” Davis-Allen said in a statement. “Everybody on that list is incredible both on and off the field in their local communities. My family and our coaches have always pushed us to not only be the best players possible, but also be the best men possible.”

Davis-Allen is a two-time team captain and a two-time first team All-American as a short-stick midfielder. He forced two turnovers and picked up 37 ground balls, which ranks fourth on the team.

“Our staff and our University is very proud of Isaiah for winning this award,” said John Tillman, Maryland lacrosse coach. “It speaks to the type of person that Isaiah is because he's certainly a tremendous player, but also so much more than that. He's one of those guys who is always looking out for members of the local community and trying to make a difference.“

Off the field, Davis-Allen has volunteered with youth lacrosse clubs such as PG Pride Lacrosse Club while also coaching Blackwolf Lacrosse Club and SYC Lacrosse Club. He also read to children at local schools, volunteered at Johns Hopkins Hospital and is the lacrosse team’s representative for Team IMPACT.

Caption Maryland Terrapins running back Ty Johnson starts cooking a dish during dinner for his teammates, prepared by Johnson, at his college residence. (Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video) Maryland Terrapins running back Ty Johnson starts cooking a dish during dinner for his teammates, prepared by Johnson, at his college residence. (Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video) Caption Maryland running back Lorenzo Harrison talks about the incident where he allegedly fired an Airsoft gun at passersby on campus. "I feel it's definitely matured me," he said. "I know I can't have any more slip-ups, and I'm glad I got that out of the way." Maryland running back Lorenzo Harrison talks about the incident where he allegedly fired an Airsoft gun at passersby on campus. "I feel it's definitely matured me," he said. "I know I can't have any more slip-ups, and I'm glad I got that out of the way."

The honorees for this award have to be Division I seniors who have notable achievements in the areas of community, classroom, character and competition.

It is awarded by the NCAA and is voted on by NCAA Division I coaches, national media, and fans.

Davis-Allen graduates this spring as a geographical science major with a minor in geographic information science.