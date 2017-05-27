Maryland holds on for 9-8 win over Denver, returns to national championship game

The top-seeded Maryland men’s lacrosse team advanced to its third consecutive NCAA Division I tournament final by holding off fifth-seeded Denver, 9-8, in a semifinal at Gillette Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Junior midfielder Connor Kelly led all players with three goals, including the eventual game-winner with 8:41 seconds left in the fourth quarter to keep the Terps (15-3) alive in their bid to capture their first national championship since 1975.

The final two minutes saw a wild sequence. Senior attackman Colin Heacock (Boys’ Latin) converted a feed from senior attackman Matt Rambo with 1:28 remaining, but the goal was waved off after an official ruled he had stepped into the crease.

Junior midfielder Connor Donahue then appeared to score the game-tying goal with 9.2 seconds left, but his goal was also wiped out by a crease violation. The ruling incensed Pioneers coach Bill Tierney and the rest of the Denver staff, but play continued and Maryland ran out the clock.

Two Tewaaraton Award finalists struggled mightily. Rambo was limited to one goal on four shots and one assist by Denver sophomore defenseman Dylan Gaines. Pioneer junior faceoff specialist Trevor Baptiste won only 11 of 21 draws and picked up six ground balls.

The Terps will meet No. 3 seed Ohio State (16-4) in Monday’s title game at 1 p.m.