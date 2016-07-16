Locals stars shine in U.S. comeback victory over Canada in under-19 men's lacrosse world championship

Ryan Conrad (Loyola Blakefield) scored with eight seconds left to cap a comeback by the United States in a 13-12 victory over Canada in the title game of the Federation of International Lacrosse men’s under-19 world championship in Coquitlam, British Columbia.

The title is the eighth consecutive for the United States, which remains the only nation to win the event since its inception in 1988, improving to 47-2 in the tournament.

Canada scored the first six goals of the game, led 8-2 at the half, 11-8 after three quarters and 12-9 with just over seven minutes to play before the U.S. started its comeback bid. North Carolina rising sophomore Timmy Kelly (Calvert Hall) scored with 7:04 left to cut it to two, Mac O’Keefe scored with 5:36 left to cut it to one and then Jared Bernhardt, an incoming freshman at Maryland, tied it with 2:34 remaining.

Bernhardt was named tournament Most Valuable Player.

Austin Henningsen, a rising sophomore at Maryland, won the faceoff after Bernhardt’s goal, finishing 15 of 26 in the X. Simon Mathias found a cutting Conrad and the Virginia standout scored the winning goal.

The U.S. outscored Canada 5-1 in the final quarter, and all five goals were assisted.

The U.S. avenged a 14-13 overtime loss to Canada in the Team USA Spring Premiere at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., in January.

Conrad was one of five U.S. players to score two goals, joined by O’Keefe, Mathias, Kelly and Pennsylvania's Alex Roesner (Loyola Blakefield). Mathias (2 goals, 2 assists) and Michael Sowers (1 goal, 3 assists) led the U.S. with four points each.

Tre Leclaire led Canada with three goals and Ethan Walker and Tanner Cook each scored twice. Kyle Hebert made 10 saves for Canada, but just one came in the fourth quarter.

The victory snapped a three-tournament winning streak for Canada in FIL world championship play. Canada won the 2014 men’s senior championship, the 2015 women’s U19 championship and the 2015 men’s indoor championship.