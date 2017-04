Inside Lacrosse women's poll (April 20)

2579059_bs_sp_terps_johns_hopkins_womens_lacrosse_0320

Daniel Kucin Jr. / Baltimore Sun

March 19, 2017: Johns Hopkins Claudia Flister (20) and Johns Hopkins Emily Kenul (7) try to stop Maryland Kali Hartshorn (16) during a women's lacrosse match between Johns Hopkins and the University of Maryland. Maryland defeated Johns Hopkins, 17-4.