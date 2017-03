Inside Lacrosse women's media poll

sp-terps-tar-heels-womens-lacrosse-p2-fox

Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun

College Park,MD--2/25/17- Terps' #15 Zoe Stukenberg loses the ball as she is chaed by Tar Heel's #16 Carly Reed in the first half. University of Maryland Terrapins vs. North Carolina Tar Heels in Women's NCAA lacrosse at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Baltimore Sun photo by Lloyd Fox -{filename base}

College Park,MD--2/25/17- Terps' #15 Zoe Stukenberg loses the ball as she is chaed by Tar Heel's #16 Carly Reed in the first half. University of Maryland Terrapins vs. North Carolina Tar Heels in Women's NCAA lacrosse at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Baltimore Sun photo by Lloyd Fox -{filename base} (Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun)