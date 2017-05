Inside Lacrosse men's poll (May 4)

Next game

Last game

No. Team

Vs. No. 7 Ohio State/No. 10 Johns Hopkins, Saturday

Def./Lost to No. 8 Penn State, ??-??

Vs. No. 15 Villanova/Providence, Saturday

Def./Lost to Marquette, ??-??

At Colgate, Saturday

Lost to No. 9 North Carolina, 16-15

At No. 18 Army, Saturday

Lost to No. 9 North Carolina, 14-10

Vs. UMBC /Binghamton, Saturday

Def./Lost to Hartford, ??-??

Vs. No. 20 BU, Sunday

Lost to No. 4 Notre Dame, 7-6

7. Ohio State

4

12-3

Def./Lost to No. 10 Johns Hopkins, ??-??