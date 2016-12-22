Hopkins-Syracuse lacrosse game in March moved to Homewood Field

The Johns Hopkins-Syracuse men's lacrosse game, originally scheduled for March 18 in the Carrier Dome at Syracuse, has been moved to Homewood Field on the Johns Hopkins campus.

The Syracuse athletics department submitted a bid to host the first and second rounds of the NCAA women's basketball tournament that weekend. It created a facility conflict with the Hopkins-Syracuse men's lacrosse game.

This will be the second consecutive trip to Homewood Field for the Orange. With the change for 2017, Johns Hopkins is now scheduled to play at Syracuse in 2018 and 2019. The schools are discussing scheduling options to ensure that future facility conflicts on the opening weekend of the NCAA basketball tournament are avoided.