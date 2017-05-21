Early 8-goal run lifts Maryland into fourth straight men's lacrosse final four with 18-9 rout of Albany

The Maryland men’s lacrosse team ensured its path to the NCAA Division I tournament semifinals in convincing fashion.

Scoring eight unanswered goals spanning the first and second quarters, the top-seeded Terps hammered No. 8 seed Albany, 18-9, in a quarterfinal at Delaware Stadium on Sunday.

An announced 9,711 watched Maryland (14-3) advance to its fourth consecutive appearance in the final four and sixth in the past seven years. The team will meet No. 5 seed Denver (13-3) in a semifinal Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. The game will be a rematch of the 2015 title game, in which the Pioneers captured their first national championship by a 10-5 score.

In a regular-season meeting April 12 with the Great Danes (15-3), the Terps held on for a 12-11 victory. On Sunday, they took all the suspense out of the game in that 13-minute, 42-second stretch during which they embarked on their 8-0 run. Their 18-goal output was the program's highest in an NCAA postseason game since a 19-8 thrashing of Loyola Maryland in the 1998 semifinals.

“Obviously, having played Albany once before and knowing how good they were and kind of watching that first half last week, we knew what their potential was,” said coach John Tillman, whose team is two victories away from grabbing its first national crown since 1975.

Senior attackman Matt Rambo led all scorers with eight points on four goals and four assists, and junior midfielder Connor Kelly added five goals. Senior midfielder Tim Rotanz and senior attackman Dylan Maltz each contributed two goals and one assist.

Rambo, who tied former attackman Joe Walters’ school record for career goals with 153, scored three times in the first quarter thanks to a brilliant move by offensive coordinator J.L. Reppert to have the program’s all-time leading scorer attack Albany’s defense from up top rather than the X behind the cage. After the Great Danes slid quickly to double Rambo on subsequent dodges, he began to find teammates for open shots in the slot and around the perimeter.

“It was just kind of the flow we were doing,” said Rambo, a finalist for the Tewaaraton Award, given to the nation's top player. “Sometimes I go up top, and sometimes I go from behind. It was just a situation that I could see going into the game.”

Junior attackman Connor Fields, another finalist for the Tewaaraton, led Albany with three goals and one assist for 117 points – the fourth-highest single-season total in NCAA history. But unlike his three-goal, five-assist performance in the first game, he was muted by Maryland’s ability to dominate possession.

The Great Danes went 18:56 without scoring a goal – a drought ended when Fields scored with 6:05 left in the second quarter. But the Terps responded with two more goals to enjoy an eight-goal cushion of 12-4 at halftime.

Maryland’s best defense against Fields was making sure that he and the Albany offense did not gain possessions via faceoffs. After sophomore Austin Henningsen won only three of 10 draws against freshman T.D. Ierlan to open the game, he was replaced by senior Jon Garino Jr., who went 12-for-14 with eight ground balls. Ierlan, who entered the game as the No. 2 faceoff specialist in the country, lost 16 of his last 24 draws to finish 14-of-30 with eight loose balls.

Garino’s success combined with the offensive fireworks kept the defense energized, especially senior defenseman Tim Muller who had the primary assignment of shadowing Fields.

“He dodges a lot, and he’s a big focal point for their offense,” said Muller, who finished with one ground ball and one caused turnover. “So being able to be fresh for every single time he’s going to dodge me is definitely an advantage. Having Matty and them hold the ball a little on offense and keep scoring and having Jon win a lot of those faceoffs, it’s definitely pretty big for keeping us fresh.”

The Terps, who got a game-best 10 saves from junior goalkeeper Dan Morris, chased Great Danes junior J.D. Colarusso with 3:47 left in the second quarter after he gave up 13 goals while making only five stops. Freshman backup Nate Siekierski allowed five goals while posting five saves.

Despite one of the best seasons in program history, Albany dropped to 0-4 in the NCAA quarterfinals.

“Unfortunately, today just wasn’t our day,” said coach Scott Marr, a former Maryland assistant. “I don’t know. We were just missing something, and a lot of that had to do with Maryland. They’re a good team. … We really competed, and like I said, it just wasn’t our day. Hats off to Maryland, and as a former Maryland coach, I’m certainly rooting for them to go the rest of the way and get it done.”

