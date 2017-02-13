As seen against Loyola, Lars Tiffany has Virginia's offense humming

New Virginia lacrosse coach Lars Tiffany has had only a few months to put in an offense, but he was happy with the way the system worked Saturday in the Cavaliers 16-15 win against Loyola.

The Cavaliers had nine players score goals, including freshmen midfielder Dox Aitken (4), and attackman Michael Kraus (2). More importantly, Virginia was able to keep pace with Loyola, which also likes to push the ball up and down the field.

If Virginia’s style didn’t work, the Cavaliers were in trouble.

“That was Plan 1,” said Tiffany of the fast paced offense. “There wasn’t a Plan 2. Our offense is still a work in progress. We were just trying to keep it simple in game one.”

You have to like where Virginia is headed. The Cavaliers’ pace looks a lot like those old Syracuse teams of the late 1980s that pushed the ball up and down the field. They don’t care if you’re a face-off specialist or a short-stick or long-stick middie, they want everybody to go to the goal.

It’s a faster pace compared to what we see in today’s game, where many coaches slow it down because there are so many specialty players involved.

“Coach has been stressing running all day,” Virginia sophomore midfielder Ryan Conrad said. “Our practices are like three games in one practice.”

And it’s not going to change.

“It’s something we believe in, the way we’re going to play moving forward,” said Tiffany. “The men in this program have bought in, they recognize how hard we have to work in practice to play hard and fast all day. I’m not sure we quite proved it today, but that will be our quest.”

Loyola coach Charley Toomey was not satisfied with the looks Virginia got at his goalies, and he pulled starter Jacob Stover with about nine minutes left in the fourth period. It will be interesting to see if Stover or junior Grant Limone starts this week against Johns Hopkins.

At this point both can be successful playing in the Patriot League. But the big picture is finding a goalie that can be successful against the really good teams in Division I, such as Maryland and North Carolina.

Or for now, Virginia and Hopkins.