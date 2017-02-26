After minor injury to coach, Mount St. Mary's lacrosse drops fourth straight home game

Home has not been particularly hospitable to the Mount St. Mary’s men’s lacrosse team.

A four-game homestand to open the season ended with a thud after the Mountaineers were dumped, 14-7, by visiting Furman on Sunday afternoon before an announced 361 here at Waldron Family Stadium.

Mount St. Mary’s lost all four games at home by an average margin of 7.8 goals, with the tightest outcome occurring in a 10-7 setback to No. 14 Richmond on Tuesday.

“I was the head coach at Manhattan College, and there’s been six times when I started 0-5 or 0-6 and made it to the conference championship," associate head coach/defensive coordinator Tim McIntee said. "So conference is obviously an important item. We need to collectively get better as whole. We have a lot of youth. So with youth comes enthusiasm. We’ll look at film, we’ll evaluate everything the way that we need to. We just didn’t match their energy today, and that was disappointing.”

McIntee was in charge of the team because head coach Tom Gravante was injured during pregame warm-ups. He was hit under his right eye by an errant ball, and was taken to an area hospital to get 10 stitches to close the wound.

Gravante returned after the game and jokingly chastised himself for straying from his usual routine of staying in the locker room until after the team had finished practicing shooting. Gravante’s absence was noted by the players.

“He’s always a motivator,” junior goalkeeper Matt Vierheller said. “He’s always a high-energy guy and likes to talk to the team and everything. So I think that does affect us, but we have a great assistant coach in Coach Mac. He’s done this for such a long time that we need to motivate ourselves more than what Coach Gravante does. So I don’t put that performance on Coach Gravante at all for not being there. It’s on us as players. We need to be better at motivating ourselves.”

Gravante, who watched the game online while he was at the hospital, said he hoped that the players were not affected by what happened to him.

“But timing can be very crucial, especially with a team that plays some youth,” he said. “The timing of this stinks because I don’t know if it took the air out of their sails. I hope that it didn’t.”

Despite Gravante’s absence, the Mountaineers appeared to be on the cusp of claiming their first win of the season. After Furman sprinted to a 4-1 advantage with 4:56 left in the first quarter, goals from fifth-year senior attackman Bubba Johnson at the 4:39 mark and sophomore attackman Austin Short with 1:13 remaining drew the Mount St. Mary’s within one at 4-3.

But Furman freshman midfielder Lou Yovino (game-high three goals) scored on a drive down the left alley with 12 seconds left in the period, kick-starting a 7-0 run in 16:53 that effectively put the game out of reach.

For the second game in a row, the Mountaineers made a switch at goalie at halftime, replacing Vierheller (five saves and 10 goals allowed) with freshman Cameron Carpenter (six stops, four goals allowed). And Paladins senior Hil Blaze (McDonogh) won 17 of 25 faceoffs, scored one goal, and picked up a game-best five ground balls, helping his team win the ground-ball battle, 26-17.

Johnson was the only Mount St. Mary’s player to finish with multiple points as he posted two goals. The team is not scheduled to return to play again until March 11 for its first road game of the season, against Bellarmine. McIntee said playing away from Waldron Family Stadium might not be such a bad thing.

“We would love to say we have a home field and we take care of home field, but we don’t approach it for some reason this way,” he said. “There’s no iconic symbol. No matter what, you have to play lacrosse, and we have to get better, and the only way we can get better is by being healthy and having our younger players have enough practice time so that we can get them on the field and we can execute the plan accordingly.”

