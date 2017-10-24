Loss of Hopkins-Navy lacrosse series just another sign of the times

As someone who has covered college lacrosse for the better part of the past three decades, I have witnessed considerable change.

At the Division I level, the game has altered dramatically since I attended my first Final Four at Delaware in 1984. I’ve seen football schools such as Notre Dame and Ohio State develop into national powers. Both the Fighting Irish and Buckeyes, who never took lacrosse seriously until the 1990s, have been in the NCAA championship game over the last four years.

I’ve also watched many of the traditional powers suffer through prolonged periods of struggle. North Carolina, which was the dominant program when I initially started following the sport, went two decades without winning a national title. When the Tar Heels broke through and finally captured a championship in 2016, it marked the first time they had even reached the Final Four since 1992.

Johns Hopkins endured a similar drought, failing to secure a championship for a period of 17 years between 1987 and 2005. Dave Pietramala was a sophomore defenseman on the 1987 team and the veteran head coach of the 2005 squad.

Of course, the greatest drought in college lacrosse history came mercifully to an end last Memorial Day when Maryland captured the national championship for the first time since 1975.

Who would have thought that Denver and Loyola would win it all before Maryland did so again?

Recently, oddball schools all over the country have begun playing a decent brand of Division I lacrosse with the likes of Air Force, Bryant, Marquette, Monmouth and Richmond all receiving votes in the final Top 25 poll conducted by Inside Lacrosse last June.

Meanwhile, Maryland no longer plays in the Atlantic Coast Conference alongside traditional rivals Duke, North Carolina and Virginia. The Terrapins are part of a bizarre Big Ten Conference that includes lifelong independent Johns Hopkins, former Big East Conference member Rutgers and two football schools in Ohio State and Michigan.

All this preamble serves as background fodder to explain that college lacrosse has grown and evolved by leaps and bounds, especially over the past decade-plus as the game has exploded in popularity throughout the United States.

There are many purists who hang on dearly to tradition, but the sad reality is that much of that is being lost in the ever-changing landscape of the Division I game.

So news that Johns Hopkins and Navy will not meet on the lacrosse field in 2018 does not shock or upset me. It’s just another sign of the times. Of course, I’m disappointed by this development as it’s hard to imagine a college lacrosse season in which the Blue Jays and Midshipmen do not square off. After all, the two schools had played every since 1950.

However, the writing was on the wall the day Hopkins announced it was joining the Big Ten Conference. Navy was already playing in the Patriot League and it did not take a genius to realize that scheduling conflicts would become an issue.

Truth be told, it has been downright disillusioning to cover the Hopkins-Navy game the past three seasons as it was played on a mid-week night in February or March. For someone who associates this great rivalry with warm, sunny Saturdays in April before near-sellout crowds, seeing the Blue Jays and Midshipmen square off at the very start of the season when it is bitter cold and the stands were half-filled was saddening.

Last year’s game was played on Tuesday, Feb. 7 and was the season opener for both schools. Two years ago, it was held on a nasty Tuesday night in early February before a sparse audience at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Sitting in the press box during the 2016 contest, I remember telling Washington Post writer Christian Swezey, a true historian of the sport, that it was embarrassing to have Hopkins and Navy playing lacrosse in such a setting. Had this great rivalry seriously been reduced to squeezing the game in on Tuesday night just so the series continued?

I applaud Pietramala and Navy head coach Rick Sowell for realizing this was becoming a desecration of sorts and deciding that something had to be done. By all accounts, both schools worked hard to find a more suitable date and just could not settle on a solution.

There are going to be alumni and fans from both schools that decry this decision. I dare say that some old-timer Navy players from the 1960s and 70s are going to label it blasphemy. For those that follow college lacrosse in this day and age, it is just the latest tradition to fall by the wayside.

Maryland-Virginia was every bit as storied a rivalry as Hopkins-Navy. The Terrapins and Cavaliers had also played every year since 1950 until the series went away without a whimper in 2014. Why? Because Maryland joined the Big Ten and Virginia decided it wanted nothing to do with a school that had abandoned the Atlantic Coast Conference.

In prepared comments contained in press releases issued by Johns Hopkins and Navy on Tuesday, Sowell and Pietramala vowed to renew the rivalry as soon as possible. Both head coaches said they would continue to work diligently to get the game back on the schedule as soon as 2020.

Let’s hope that is truly the case and not just lip service. In fact, I will personally hold both institutions to those statements and keep a close eye on whether the respective athletic departments do indeed work to find an appropriate date so the series resumes in the very near future.