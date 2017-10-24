Johns Hopkins-Navy men's lacrosse rivalry halted for at least two years

Another traditional rivalry has fallen victim to the advent of conference affiliation in Division I men’s lacrosse.

Johns Hopkins and Navy will not meet for at least the next two seasons due to scheduling conflicts caused by each program’s participation in a conference. Both the Blue Jays and Midshipmen played as independents until relatively recently, but are now members of the Big Ten Conference and Patriot League, respectively.

Navy was able to accommodate Hopkins after joining the Patriot League in 2004. However, the Midshipmen were reduced to fewer open dates after the addition of Boston University and Loyola-Maryland brought the league membership to nine schools for men’s lacrosse.

Things got even tougher after Johns Hopkins joined the Big Ten Conference beginning with the 2015 season. For the past two seasons, the Hopkins-Navy game has been played on a mid-week night in February.

Navy head coach Rick Sowell and Johns Hopkins counterpart Dave Pietramala both felt it was a disservice to their respective programs, alumni and fans to continue the rivalry as a mid-week matchup.

“For the first time in many years a noticeable absence from our non-conference schedule is Johns Hopkins,” said Sowell, who will be beginning his seventh season at Navy. “Coach Pietramala and I worked extremely hard over the past several months to find a date that would fit a game of this magnitude. Unfortunately conference demands did not allow for a date that would be appropriate to honor the legacy of this rivalry. While both programs are disappointed, we are making it a priority to resume the series as soon as our schedules allow.”

Johns Hopkins and Navy have met 91 times in a series that began in 1908. The Blue Jays and Midshipmen have played every year since 1950. Pietramala also lamented the temporary loss of Navy as an opponent and affirmed his commitment to resuming the rivalry game as soon as possible.

“Our game against Navy always has been and always will be a priority,” Pietramala said. “Unfortunately, conference play for both teams has made it increasingly difficult to find an appropriate date for this rivalry to be played. We’ll keep what’s in the best interest of both programs in mind and continue to work with Navy to find a solution that is convenient and beneficial; everyone is anxious to find the best date to renew this great rivalry.”

Johns Hopkins has replaced Navy on its schedule with a March 17 home game against Delaware.

Navy has replaced Johns Hopkins on the schedule with another traditional powerhouse in Syracuse. This coming season, the Midshipmen will meet the Orange on April 21 at the Carrier Dome. In 2019, the back end of the home-and-home arrangement will be played at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Navy and Syracuse squared off in the 2004 Division I national championship game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Attackman Michael Powell scored the game-winning goal with one minute left in regulation as the Orange captured a thrilling 14-13 victory.

This will be the 28th meeting between Navy and Syracuse, which have not played during the regular season since 1989.

“We are thrilled to add Syracuse back to our schedule. I am ecstatic that Coach (John) Desko and I were able to work this out,” Sowell said.

Contacted on Tuesday, Sowell said it was imperative for Navy to find a quality opponent to replace Hopkins in order to maintain a solid strength of schedule. “In that regard, we were very fortunate to pick up a storied program such as Syracuse,” he said. “We have a bye the last weekend of the regular season and it just so happened that Syracuse had an opening.”

Sowell brought Dartmouth to the Carrier Dome for an NCAA Tournament game in 2003 while head coach at the Ivy League school. He believes the Midshipmen will enjoy playing in such a storied venue.

“When you think about the meccas of our sport I would say the Carrier Dome ranks right up there at the top,” Sowell said. “It is an awesome place to play and will certainly be a great experience for our players.”

Sowell and Pietramala spent considerable time trying to work out a suitable date for 2018 and repeatedly returned to the mid-weeknight option, which neither side wanted. Naval Academy athletic director Chet Gladchuk and Johns Hopkins counterpart Alanna Shanahan also got involved in hopes of maintaining the tradition.

“We want around and around and truly exhausted every possibility,” Sowell said.

Sowell said the Patriot League schedule will be restructured following the 2019 campaign and Navy is hoping to no longer have a bye on the final weekend of the regular season. If the Midshipmen receive a different bye from Patriot League play, it might open a weekend date that also works for Johns Hopkins.

There has also been talk the Big Ten Conference might move its postseason tournament ahead by one weekend. If that were to happen, Hopkins and Navy could play the first weekend in May – after the respective conference tournaments and prior to the NCAA Tournament.

“All parties involved are committed to continuing the rivalry,” Sowell said. “Some how, some way, this game will get back on the schedule in the near future.”

Navy 2018 Men’s Lacrosse Schedule

Feb. 4 at Jacksonville, noon

Feb. 10 at Maryland, noon

Feb. 17 vs. UMBC, 1:30

Feb. 24 at Boston University, 1

March 3 at Bucknell, 1

March 10, vs. Lafayette, noon

March 17, vs. Loyola-Maryland, TBA

March 24 at Lehigh, 3

March 31 vs. Holy Cross, noon

April 7 vs. Colgate, TBA

April 14 at Army West Point, TBA

April 21 at Syracuse, TBA

April 24 Patriot League Quarterfinals

April 27 Patriot League Semifinals

April 29 Patriot League Championship

twitter.com/BWagner_CapGaz