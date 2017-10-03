Bayhawks trade for offensive playmaker Steele Stanwick

The Chesapeake Bayhawks have added one of the finest playmakers in Major League Lacrosse, landing Steele Stanwick in an offseason trade with the Ohio Machine.

Stanwick was acquired from Ohio in exchange for Chesapeake's second round selection in the 2019 Collegiate Draft. The Baltimore native gives the Bayhawks a talented creator and feeder as Stanwick has always been known as the consummate set-up man throughout his highly-decorated career.

"Steele is the type of player that makes everyone on the team better. He is an outstanding passer and dynamic playmaker," Chesapeake general manager Dave Cottle said. "Steele has always been a very unselfish player and does a tremendous job of setting up shooters. Steele is a great person and a great teammate, which is something you hear from anyone who has ever played with him over the years."

Stanwick grew up in the Roland Park area of Baltimore and played his high school ball at Loyola-Blakefield. The 6-foot, 180-pounder was a four-year starter and three-time All-American at the University of Virginia, earning the prestigious Tewaaraton Trophy as the nation's best player in 2011 and the Jack Turnbull Award as the top attackman in Division I in 2012.

Stanwick, a first team All-American as both a junior and senior, graduated as Virginia's all-time leading scorer with 269 total points on 126 goals and 143 assists. He was the Atlantic Coast Conference Rookie of the Year in 2009 and the ACC Player of the Year in both 2011 and 2012.

Ohio made Stanwick the No. 2 overall selection in the 2012 Collegiate Draft and he made an immediate impact in Major League Lacrosse, leading all rookies with 17 assists. He consistently ranked among the MLL assist leaders throughout his tenure with the Machine, finishing third in 2013 and fourth in 2014.

Stanwick has amassed 168 points in just 55 MLL games spanning five seasons. He did not play last season while focusing on duties as an assistant with the Johns Hopkins University women's lacrosse program and Stanwick Lacrosse LLC.

"I am certainly excited to join the Bayhawks, the pro team I grew up watching and rooting for as a kid," Stanwick said. "I was a Bayhawks fan and went to a lot of games when I was young so to be able to put on that uniform and represent my hometown is pretty cool. It's a great organization with great history.

"Stanwick is entering his fifth season as an assistant to Janine Tucker at Hopkins, serving in the role of offensive coordinator. He joins a Bayhawks squad that is loaded with shooters such as attackman Josh Byrne and midfielder Myles Jones and figures to share play-making duties with dynamic attackman Lyle Thompson.

"I've always been that offensive quarterback type of player. I try to get the team organized on offense and get everyone involved," Stanwick said. "My job has typically been to put others in a position to be successful. I enjoy setting up someone else to score more than scoring myself."

Stanwick is the most notable off-season move made by the Bayhawks, who were required by Major League Lacrosse to set a 23-man protected roster on Monday.

“I’m proud of the guys on our 23-man roster, not only for their abilities as some of the most skilled lacrosse players on the planet, but also for who they are as men — in their communities, with their families and how they carry and conduct themselves outside of game day,” Cottle said.

"As the discussion of our 23-man roster continued, it was clear Steele Stanwick checked all the boxes. He's a talented attackman with proven success on the field, and being a local guy, he has the passion for his community and commitment to the growth of the game of lacrosse that we are looking for."

Chesapeake president Mark Burdett said the organization is conducting a search for a full-time head coach and continuing efforts to develop a stadium designed and built specifically for professional lacrosse.

“We are extremely pleased with the level of candidates that have shown serious interest in the position,” Burdett said. “The move away from part-time coaching is a significant challenge and will require a level of focus and attention to the team and the brand the MLL has not seen to date.”

Chesapeake Bayhawks Protected Roster

Attack: Nick Aponte, Josh Byrne, Matt Danowski, Nate Lewnes, Steele Stanwick, Lyle Thompson.

Midfield: Matt Abbott, Jake Froccaro, Colin Heacock, Myles Jones, Ryan Tucker.

Short Stick Defensive Midfield: Isaiah Davis-Allen, John Maloney, Nick Manis, Domenic Sebastiani.

Defense: Jesse Bernhardt, C.J. Costabile, Mike Evans, Jason Noble.

Goalie: Niko Amato, Brian Phipps.

Faceoff Specialist: Stephen Kelly, Ben Wiliams.

