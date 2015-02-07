A half-century after MLK's death is Baltimore less segregated? Yes and no.

Veteran Campbell takes over Seahawks lacrosse team
Veteran Campbell takes over Seahawks lacrosse team

Colin Campbell has been successful as a lacrosse player and assistant coach for roughly 20 years. Now, he has the chance to show what he can do as a head coach. Campbell, an assistant coach for the South River boys lacrosse team last year, was recently hired as the team's head coach. He'll replace...

