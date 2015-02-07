Loyola Maryland star Pat Spencer (Boys' Latin) leads local preseason All-Americans
Loyola Maryland sophomore attackman Pat Spencer (Boys' Latin) headlines the four local players named preseason first-team All-Americans by Inside Lacrosse.
Johns Hopkins officials find out Friday whether Homewood Field will host the NCAA Division I women's lacrosse championships on Memorial Day weekend.
Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, the federal law that mandates gender equity in college sports, is remarkable for the breadth of its impact. It has, in women's lacrosse, yielded scholarships for student-athletes, an NCAA-recognized championship, hours of live TV programming and ever...
Former county standouts highlight outfit's inaugural championship weekend
C. Milton Wright graduate Amanda Barnes was named the first head coach at East Carolina. Barnes, who led the Mustangs to the 2004 Maryland state title and was inducted into C. Milton Wright's hall of fame in 2009, spent the past five seasons as Duke's defensive coordinator. At Duke, Barnes guided...
Colin Campbell has been successful as a lacrosse player and assistant coach for roughly 20 years. Now, he has the chance to show what he can do as a head coach. Campbell, an assistant coach for the South River boys lacrosse team last year, was recently hired as the team's head coach. He'll replace...
The video chronicled a blossoming college romance that soured and turned violent. Through the video and discussion this week, students at Annapolis High School learned to look for signs of emotional and physical abuse and the need for friends to speak up against domestic abuse. The turning point...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Charlottesville judge has denied a request to pause the wrongful death lawsuit against George Huguely V, a former University of Virginia student convicted of second-degree murder in the slaying of his girlfriend, Yeardley Love. Attorneys for Sharon Love, mother of...
Brooke Griffin, a South River High and University of Maryland graduate, was among 25 players named by US Lacrosse on Thursday to the training team for the 2017 Federation of International Lacrosse Women's World Cup, which will be held July 13-22 in Guildford, England. The 2017 World Cup Training...
County products Evans and Phipps make roster
Johns Hopkins will hold an on-campus memorial service to honor former men's lacrosse coach and athletic director Bob Scott, who died Sept. 15. The service will be at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at Goldfarb Gymnasium in the Newton White Athletic Center adjacent to Homewood Field. A reception will follow at...
Under Armour has signed its most accomplished lacrosse player -- Taylor Cummings, a three-time winner of the award for the most outstanding female collegian in the sport. The Baltimore brand is announcing the signing of the former University of Maryland star today. ''It was an easy decision,''...
Former Johns Hopkins player, coach and athletic director Bob Scott dies at 86, "was the conscience of the university."
After a 90-minute delay because of lightning, the Denver Outlaws stormed back from an early deficit to win the Major League Lacrosse championship, 19-18, over the Ohio Machine at Fifth Third Bank Stadium in Atlanta. Denver attackman Eric Law scored the winning goal with 13 seconds left and finished...