Tick tock: Division I women’s lacrosse prepares for implementation of possession clock
When Division I women's lacrosse teams began playing with a 90-second possession clock in fall ball, two things stood out.
Maryland is ranked No. 2 in the Inside Lacrosse Cascade Division I Women's Media poll released today while Johns Hopkins, Towson and Loyola also cracked the Top 20. Defending national champion North Carolina is No. 1, drawing 17 of 19 votes for the top spot. Maryland, which fell to the Tar Heels...
Led by three-time Tewaaraton Award winner Taylor Cummings, nine players with local ties -- including six former Maryland Terps -- were named Wednesday to the United States women's lacrosse national team that will compete for the World Cup in July.
Johns Hopkins officials find out Friday whether Homewood Field will host the NCAA Division I women's lacrosse championships on Memorial Day weekend.
Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, the federal law that mandates gender equity in college sports, is remarkable for the breadth of its impact. It has, in women's lacrosse, yielded scholarships for student-athletes, an NCAA-recognized championship, hours of live TV programming and ever...
St. Paul's has announced that 1999 graduate Trey Whitty will replace longtime lacrosse coach Rick Brocato after this upcoming season.
Greyhounds have been in firm control of Patriot League
After a 2016 season in which St. Mary’s underwhelmed en route to sitting out of the Capital Athletic Conference tournament for the first time in school history, Jason Childs said he is not considering making drastic alterations. The second-year coach thinks the groundwork for change was laid last...
Among the variety of factors that contributed to Maryland’s single-season record of 17 wins in 2016 and fourth appearance in the last six NCAA tournament finals, the play of a certain threesome proved to be as vital as any other unit on the field.
After a lethargic 1-2 start, the Terps strung together 16 consecutive wins – a single-season record for the program – to collect the Big Ten regular-season and tournament championships and advance to the national title game for the 13th time in school history.
Around this time a year ago, Johns Hopkins knew it would enter the 2016 campaign without midfielders Joel Tinney and Connor Reed. So the team is in an all-too-familiar position after Sunday’s announcement that starting defenseman Patrick Foley will sit out the upcoming spring because of academic...
Johns Hopkins knows one of the ingredients to a more successful season in 2017 is stouter play from its defense. That effort just took a hit
When Virginia made the surprising decision on May 23 to fire Dom Starsia as head coach, Marc Van Arsdale – who had spent 15 consecutive seasons as Starsia’s offensive coordinator and played a role in three of that school’s four NCAA championships – was in a state of limbo.
The Greyhounds quickly buried memories of their 7-8 record in 2015 by going 14-4 overall and 7-1 in the Patriot League last year.