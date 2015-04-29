UMBC men's lacrosse picked to finish fifth in America East preseason coaches' poll
Any optimism surrounding the Ryan Moran era at UMBC is not reflected in the America East preseason coaches’ poll.
Any optimism surrounding the Ryan Moran era at UMBC is not reflected in the America East preseason coaches’ poll.
Johns Hopkins officials find out Friday whether Homewood Field will host the NCAA Division I women's lacrosse championships on Memorial Day weekend.
Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, the federal law that mandates gender equity in college sports, is remarkable for the breadth of its impact. It has, in women's lacrosse, yielded scholarships for student-athletes, an NCAA-recognized championship, hours of live TV programming and ever...
Former county standouts highlight outfit's inaugural championship weekend
C. Milton Wright graduate Amanda Barnes was named the first head coach at East Carolina. Barnes, who led the Mustangs to the 2004 Maryland state title and was inducted into C. Milton Wright's hall of fame in 2009, spent the past five seasons as Duke's defensive coordinator. At Duke, Barnes guided...
Colin Campbell has been successful as a lacrosse player and assistant coach for roughly 20 years. Now, he has the chance to show what he can do as a head coach. Campbell, an assistant coach for the South River boys lacrosse team last year, was recently hired as the team's head coach. He'll replace...
Robert George Proutt, a retired home builder and lacrosse player who was inducted in the University of Virginia Athletic Hall of Fame, died of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease Dec. 21 at his Monkton home. He was 88. Born in Baltimore and raised in Anne Arundel County and in Guilford, he was...
The Maryland men's and women's lacrosse teams lead the way for local schools in Inside Lacrosse's 2017 Face-Off Yearbook rankings. The Terps men, the national runner-up each of the past two seasons, are No. 3 overall, behind Denver and defending NCAA champion North Carolina. Loyola Maryland is...
The mother of a University of Virginia lacrosse player convicted of beating to death his ex-girlfriend appeared on Wednesday's Today Show, saying the criminal justice system "doesn't always get it right." George Huguely V was convicted of second-degree murder in the 2010 death of Yeardley Love,...
Michele DeJuliis, a 1994 Loch Raven graduate and four-time All-American at Penn State, is resigning as United Women's Lacrosse League commissioner after serving in that role over the past year, the league announced. The UWLX, which includes the Baltimore Ride, debuted this year as the first professional...
Apple released an update to its mobile operating system this week, adding hundreds of new emoji with iOS 10.2. There is a pregnant woman, a gorilla, an avocado and a bald eagle. There are strips of bacon and new professions for women.
Former Stevenson defenseman Callum Robinson was selected second overall in the Major Lacrosse League supplemental draft Wednesday by the Atlanta Blaze. A native of Australia, Robinson appeared in nine games with the Chesapeake Bayhawks last season, collecting 25 ground balls. The Bayhawks selected...
John Charles Pohlhaus, a two-time All-American lacrosse player at the Johns Hopkins University who became the youngest partner at Alex. Brown, died of pneumonia on Thanksgiving Day. He was 86 and died at home in Key Largo, Fla. Known as "Jack," the avid outdoorsman would wake before sunrise to...
Towson has released its schedule for the 2017 season.