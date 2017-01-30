Navy women's lacrosse dominates in season opener
Freshman Larkin has game-high seven points
Maryland is ranked No. 2 in the Inside Lacrosse Cascade Division I Women's Media poll released today while Johns Hopkins, Towson and Loyola also cracked the Top 20. Defending national champion North Carolina is No. 1, drawing 17 of 19 votes for the top spot. Maryland, which fell to the Tar Heels...
Led by three-time Tewaaraton Award winner Taylor Cummings, nine players with local ties -- including six former Maryland Terps -- were named Wednesday to the United States women's lacrosse national team that will compete for the World Cup in July.
Johns Hopkins officials find out Friday whether Homewood Field will host the NCAA Division I women's lacrosse championships on Memorial Day weekend.
Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, the federal law that mandates gender equity in college sports, is remarkable for the breadth of its impact. It has, in women's lacrosse, yielded scholarships for student-athletes, an NCAA-recognized championship, hours of live TV programming and ever...
St. Paul's has announced that 1999 graduate Trey Whitty will replace longtime lacrosse coach Rick Brocato after this upcoming season.
Delaware's Bob Shillinglaw, who has coached more games than anyone else in men's college lacrosse history and has led the Blue Hens to 16 conference championships and six NCAA tournament appearances, announced Thursday that he will retire after this season. Shillinglaw, 64, an Annapolis native...
Greyhounds have been in firm control of Patriot League
Redshirt junior Lucas Gradinger, who was competing for a spot on Maryland’s starting midfield, will not play this spring. Gradinger has stepped away from the program, coach John Tillman said Wednesday morning. Tillman said he is hopeful that Gradinger will return to the Terps, who are ranked No....
After a 2016 season in which St. Mary’s underwhelmed en route to sitting out of the Capital Athletic Conference tournament for the first time in school history, Jason Childs said he is not considering making drastic alterations. The second-year coach thinks the groundwork for change was laid last...
In their first year under coach Jason Childs, the Seahawks went 4-9, accumulating the highest number of losses in a single season since 2002.
Maryland may rank second to Johns Hopkins in number of opponents on the 2017 schedule that qualified for last year’s NCAA tournament, but the Terps still lead the seven area programs in strength of schedule (SOS).
Among the variety of factors that contributed to Maryland’s single-season record of 17 wins in 2016 and fourth appearance in the last six NCAA tournament finals, the play of a certain threesome proved to be as vital as any other unit on the field.
After a lethargic 1-2 start, the Terps strung together 16 consecutive wins – a single-season record for the program – to collect the Big Ten regular-season and tournament championships and advance to the national title game for the 13th time in school history.