Bayhawks' Walters named to All-MLL team

Midfielder Joe Walters was the only member of the Chesapeake Bayhawks named to the All-Major League Lacrosse Team that was announced on Friday.

The roster is voted on by MLL head coaches and general managers.

Walters, a 10-year veteran, finished the season with a career-high 50 points. Walters scored 23 goals and dished out 27 assists in the 12 games he played in. He finished first for the Bayhawks in scoring and tied for ninth for MLL scorers. In Week 11, Walters earned Warrior Offensive Player of the Week honors after leading the Bayhawks to two victories over the Machine and Lizards. Walters combined for 13 points in the two wins with six goals and seven assists. During that stretch, he also scored his 200th regular season goal.

Tom Schreiber of the Ohio Machine was named the league MVP, finishing the regular season with 60 points. He will take the field this weekend in the MLL Championship Game between the Machine and the Denver Outlaws. The game will be played at Fifth Third Bank Stadium in Kennesaw, Georgia, on Saturday at 7 p.m.

ALL-MLL Roster By Position

Attack: Jordan Wolf - Rochester Rattlers; Rob Pannell - New York Lizards; Kevin Rice - Atlanta Blaze

Faceoff Specialist: Greg Gurenlian - New York Lizards

Midfield: Tom Schreiber - Ohio Machine; Paul Rabil - New York Lizards; Joe Walters – Chesapeake Bayhawks

Defense: Tucker Durkin - Florida Launch; Joe Fletcher - New York Lizards; Mike Manley - Rochester Rattlers; Joel White - Rochester Rattlers

Goalie: John Galloway - Rochester Rattlers

NATIONAL TEAM: Anne Arundel County products Michael Evans (South River) and Brian Phipps (Severn) were named the U.S. men’s national team exhibition roster.

U.S. men’s team roster

Attack: *^Ned Crotty, Rochester Rattlers, Duke ‘10 Matt Danowski, Chesapeake Bayhawks, Duke ‘08 *Marcus Holman, Ohio Machine, North Carolina ‘13 Eric Law, Denver Outlaws, Denver ‘13 Will Manny, Boston Cannons, Massachusetts ‘13 Kieran McCardle, Florida Launch, St. John’s ‘14 *Rob Pannell, New York Lizards, Cornell ‘13 Joey Sankey, Charlotte Hounds, North Carolina ‘15

Midfield: Peter Baum, Ohio Machine, Colgate ’12; Mike Chanenchuk, Charlotte Hounds, Maryland ‘14 John Haus, Charlotte Hounds, Maryland ‘13 Myles Jones, Chesapeake Bayhawks, Duke ‘16 *^Paul Rabil, New York Lizards, Johns Hopkins ‘08 Tom Schrieber, Ohio Machine, Princeton ‘14 Jeremy Sieverts, Denver Outlaws, Maryland ‘09 Drew Snider, Denver Outlaws, Maryland ‘12 #Joe Walters, Chesapeake Bayhawks, Maryland ‘06

Faceoff Specialists: Brendan Fowler, Charlotte Hounds, Duke ‘14 *Greg Gurenlian, New York Lizards, Penn State ‘06 Joe Nardella, Boston Cannons, Rutgers ‘15 Greg Puskuldjian, Ohio Machine, Adelphi ‘15

Short-Stick Defensive Midfielders: *Matt Abbott, Chesapeake Bayhawks, Syracuse ’09 Brent Adams, Boston Cannons, Fairfield ‘12 Jake Bernhardt, Ohio Machine, Maryland ‘13 Steve DeNapoli, New York Lizards, Hofstra ‘11 Will Haus, Charlotte Hounds, Duke ‘15 Jacob Richard, New York Lizards, Marquette ‘16 Kevin Unterstein, New York Lizards, Hofstra ‘08

Defense/LSM: *Jesse Bernhardt, Chesapeake Bayhawks, Maryland ‘13 *Tucker Durkin, Florida Launch, Johns Hopkins ‘13 *Michael Evans, Chesapeake Bayhawks, Johns Hopkins ‘09 Joe Fletcher, New York Lizards, Loyola ‘14 *Kyle Hartzell, New York Lizards, Salisbury ‘07 Matt Landis, Florida Launch, Notre Dame ‘16 John Locascio, Rochester Rattlers, Villanova ‘14 Mike Manley, Rochester Rattlers, Duke ‘12 Jackson Place, Ohio Machine, Bucknell ‘14 Scott Ratliff, Atlanta Blaze, Loyola ‘13 Joel White, Rochester Rattlers, Syracuse ‘11 Chad Wiedmaier, Boston Cannons, Princeton ‘12

Goal: *Drew Adams, New York Lizards, Penn State ‘09 Tyler Fiorito, Boston Cannons, Princeton ‘12 John Galloway, Rochester Rattlers, Syracuse ‘11 Brian Phipps, Chesapeake Bayhawks, Maryland ‘11

* - Member of 2014 U.S. Men’s Senior Team ^ - Member of 2010 U.S. Men’s Senior Team # - Member of 2006 U.S. Men’s Senior Team