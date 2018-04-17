With a 'bit more grit' on it, Penn State's defense reshapes itself this spring

Penn State’s defense intercepted four passes Monday, highlighting what linebacker Cam Brown called its best practice of spring drills. Further, Brown has seen a competition level that is proving valuable to a defense reshaping itself.

“The young guys are definitely coming in with some fight,” Brown said. “Everybody’s got a little bit more grit on them.”

Penn State has spent spring drills, which culminate with Saturday’s Blue-White Game, investing in heavy doses of defensive evaluation to replenish a group that lost eight starters.

Some decisions are obvious: cornerback Amani Oruwariye, for instance, has locked one starting position after being named second-team all-Big Ten last year (even though he didn’t start a game). And defensive tackles Kevin Givens and Robert Windsor are near-certain starters after playing significant roles in position coach Sean Spencer’s rotation.

Other questions, however, will linger into preseason camp. Coach James Franklin said this week that “the picture hasn’t cleaned up yet” at middle linebacker, where a handful of players (including the 6-5 Brown) have been tested. Further, the Lions look to replenish their defensive-tackle rotation and figure out where skilled young players (like freshman Micah Parsons) might make an impact.

Joe Hermitt / Pennlive.com via AP Penn State linebacker Cam Brown pursues tight end Danny Dalton during practice. Penn State linebacker Cam Brown pursues tight end Danny Dalton during practice. (Joe Hermitt / Pennlive.com via AP)

But within those parameters, players said they have noticed a “speed” and “swagger” to spring practices. The next step is bringing those elements together in a two-deep that can corral Big Ten offenses.

“We’re just trying to get that chemistry, that cohesion throughout the defense,” Oruwariye said.

Penn State had one of the nation’s better statistical defenses last season, ranking among the top 20 in scoring, against the run and in total yards allowed. Eight players earned all-Big Ten honors, two of whom return (Oruwariye and defensive end Shareef Miller).

With Miller, Ryan Buchholz, Shaka Toney, Yetur Gross-Matos and Shane Simmons returning, end will be a position strength. And, despite sending four starters to the NFL Scouting Combine, the secondary is well stocked, notably by fifth-year senior safety Nick Scott and 2016 starting cornerback John Reid.

Penn State’s recruiting has reshaped a defense that grows faster and more athletic each year. However, this group lost a core of experienced, poised seniors, particularly in Franklin’s self-described sweet spot up the middle.

The Lions graduated defensive tackles Parker Cothren and Curtis Cothran, middle linebacker Jason Cabinda and safeties Marcus Allen and Troy Apke, all seniors who commanded attention on-field and in the locker room.

Perhaps the most important replacement will come at middle linebacker, a position Penn State relies upon to be the defense’s primary voice. The Lions haven’t yet found a replacement for Cabinda, a three-year starter, and are taking their time formulating options.

Joe Hermitt / Pennlive.com via AP Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons pursues a runner during practice. Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons pursues a runner during practice. (Joe Hermitt / Pennlive.com via AP)

Freshman Micah Parsons began spring drills at the position before shifting outside, which Franklin said would ease Parsons’ transition. Fellow freshman Nick Tarburton (Pennridge) also played some middle linebacker before moving to defensive end, a switch Franklin attributed to Tarburton’s size (263 pounds to start camp).

In the meantime, Penn State has turned to senior Jake Cooper, redshirt freshman Ellis Brooks and walk-on Jan Johnson, who played middle linebacker briefly against Michigan in 2016 before sustaining a season-ending knee injury. In addition, Brown, who played in 12 games at outside linebacker last year, has taken plenty of reps inside this spring.

Brown said the position remains “up in the air” and likely won’t see a conclusive starter until training camp. However, he’s growing more comfortable at the position and is “more than willing” to play there this fall.

“I wouldn’t say I’m a natural at calling out [plays],” Brown said. “Making the calls can be a little bit of work, and it’s been a challenge in spring ball. Having some older guys in the lineup, especially on the defensive line, helps.”

NOTEWORTHY

• Penn State announced three captains for 2018: quarterback Trace McSorley, safety Nick Scott and punter Blake Gillikin. McSorley and Scott were captains last year.

• Penn State’s Sept. 29 meeting with Ohio State will be this year’s “Whiteout” game. Ohio State will be the “Whiteout” opponent in its fourth consecutive trip to Beaver Stadium.

• The Sept. 8 Penn State-Pitt game at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh is setting up for a prime-time start. The Pittsburgh Pirates changed the start time of their game that day to 1:05 p.m. to accommodate a potential night football game. Neither school has announced a kickoff time, however.

BLUE-WHITE GAME

WHEN: 3 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Beaver Stadium

WATCH: Big Ten Network

IF YOU GO: Admission is free. Parking is $20, free to those with 2017 season tickets. ... Players will be available for autographs from 12:15-1:05 p.m.

