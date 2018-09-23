Penn State-Ohio State brings first top-10 game to Beaver Stadium since 1999

Penn State will host its first top-10 matchup in nearly two decades when Ohio State visits Beaver Stadium on Saturday.

The Lions remained at No. 9 in the Amway Coaches Poll following their 63-24 win over Illinois. Ohio State remained at No. 4 after defeating Tulane 49-6. The teams are fourth and ninth in the AP Top 25 as well.

Saturday’s prime-time game marks the first between top-10 teams at Beaver Stadium since the 1999 season-opener. That year, No. 3 Penn State defeated No. 4 Arizona 41-7, though both teams stumbled to the finish.

The Lions, ranked as high as No. 2, lost their last regular-season three games and finished 10-3 at the Alamo Bowl. Arizona went 6-6.

Penn State and Ohio State, both 4-0, meet at a high point. They have the nation’s second- and third-longest win streaks (OSU has won nine straight, Penn State eight) and are the nation’s highest-scoring teams. The Lions lead the FBS in scoring average (55½ points per game), while Ohio State is second (54½).

ESPN’s College Football GameDay will be on campus for the ‘Whiteout’ game, which could break the Beaver Stadium attendance record set last year (110,823 vs. Michigan).

This will be the sixth top-10 game between Penn State and Ohio State in the Big Ten era. Four of them have been played in Columbus.

The only top-10 meeting in State College was played in 1997, when No. 2 Penn State defeated No. 7 Ohio State 31-27. Penn State spent the following week at No. 1, the last time it topped the AP rankings.

Here are the previous top-10 games between Penn State and Ohio State in the Big Ten era.

• 2017: No. 6. Ohio State 38, No. 2 Penn State 38 (Columbus)

• 2008: No. 3 Penn State 13, No. 10 Ohio State 6 ( Columbus)

• 1998: No. 1 Ohio State 28, No. 7 Penn State 9 (Columbus)

• 1997: No. 2 Penn State 31, No. 7. Ohio State 27 (State College)

• 1996: No. 3 Ohio State 38, No. 4 Penn State 7 (Columbus)

AP TOP 10

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Clemson

4. Ohio State

5. LSU

6. Oklahoma

7. Stanford

8. Notre Dame

9. Penn State

10. Auburn

AMWAY COACHES TOP 10

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Georgia

4. Ohio State

5. Oklahoma

6. LSU

7. Stanford

8. Notre Dame

9. Penn State

10. Auburn

