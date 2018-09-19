Penn State's perfect backup quarterback: Sean Clifford's folkloric start

We want to be a playoff team in the very near future. — Sean Clifford, Penn State quarterback

Early one morning last winter, Penn State’s Sean Clifford got angry with himself during a workout and punched a weight-room bench. Clifford broke a hand in the process — not the best decision for a quarterback.

Penn State coach James Franklin, who rarely mentions player injuries, told that story because it underscored two points: 1). Don’t punch a weight bench and 2). Clifford burns with ambition.

“Obviously, that’s not what we want a quarterback to do, and that was a great teaching moment,” Franklin said, “but he’s a very, very fiery competitor.”

In Penn State’s hot-shot quarterback room, Clifford has emerged as a true force for the future. The redshirt freshman, elevated to the No. 2 spot because of Tommy Stevens’ preseason injury, is off to perhaps the flashiest start in Penn State backup quarterback history.

Clifford has a 100-percent completion rate (4-for-4), with touchdown passes on half of his attempts. On his first college throw, against Pitt, Clifford completed a 34-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Polk.

And last week against Kent State, Clifford teamed with true freshman Daniel George for a 95-yard scoring pass, the longest play from scrimmage in school history.

Clifford’s passer rating is 582.10, an outsized number befitting his reputation as one of the team’s liveliest competitors. From his high-intensity workouts to beating running backs in hill drills, Clifford is known for getting after it — which he could do again when the Lions visit Illinois for Friday’s Big Ten opener.

Don’t worry: He won’t be punching benches anymore.

“That’s not the way to do it, and I learned a lot,” Clifford said. “I learned how to hone my competitive nature. In high school, I could just let it out and nothing would really happen. But I know that college is a lot different. I’ve got to keep a level head all the time. Obviously, that hurt me physically, and I’m never going to do that again.”

Clifford came to Penn State from St. Xavier High in Cincinnati, where he was the program’s first two-time captain and won a 2016 state title. He won the “most-accurate” award at the 2016 Elite 11 quarterback camp and was a stakeholder in Penn State’s 2017 recruiting class, which he joined as the first commit.

After that, the 6-2, 216-pound Clifford shadowed McSorley, Stevens and former Penn State quarterback Billy Fessler to study their habits on watching film and mastering the playbook. Receiver DeAndre Thompkins said he often saw Clifford “attached to Trace’s hip.”

“You can tell in his drive he’s trying to be a perfectionist,” Thompkins said.

Clifford didn’t play last year (arriving before the NCAA changed its rules regarding redshirt seasons) and called the season “very humbling.”

“I took it as a challenge to keep working hard,” Clifford said. “For our [recruiting] class and for our team, the hard work in the offseason paid off.”

Clifford has a reputation for accepting all challenges. Franklin called the quarterback “focused and locked in,” and teammates said he’ll jump into any workout drill with fire.

“This summer, Sean was beating me in some hill workouts, which is kind of ridiculous,” running back Mark Allen said. “The kid has, like, a great work ethic.”

When Stevens was injured during spring drills, Clifford took the bulk of second-team snaps, a situation Franklin called a “blessing in disguise.” Clifford remained the No. 2 quarterback during the non-conference schedule as Stevens recovered from another injury.

Franklin said that Stevens could return Friday against Illinois, either at quarterback or in the “Lion” position on offense. In the meantime, Franklin called Clifford’s game experience vital for the team.

“Now we've got three guys that have all played in games and played at a pretty high level,” Franklin said. “So I think in the long run this is a real positive for us.”

In his two appearances this season Clifford has shown an almost effortless ability to throw the ball. The pass to George, who was six yards behind the defense, landed so softly that the receiver was able to catch and run in one movement.

When coordinator Ricky Rahne called that play, Clifford expected to make the throw. “I like to think I’m a confident person,” he said. And so far, Franklin has liked what the redshirt freshman has shown.

“Pretty good start for him,” the coach said.

Clifford called it just the beginning. He’s confident in more than just his throwing arm.

“We want to be a playoff team in the very near future,” Clifford said.

PENN STATE VS. ILLINOIS

WHEN: 9 p.m. ET Friday

WHERE: Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Ill.

TV: Fox Sports 1

RADIO: WAEB-AM 790

