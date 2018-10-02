Will Penn State's Trace McSorley have his Tim Tebow moment?

Penn State coach James Franklin delivered the Tim Tebow postgame speech, but will quarterback Trace McSorley have his Tebow moment this season?

That’s one question we’ll address in the Penn State football bye-week report.

Is McSorley ready to go full Tebow on the Big Ten?

Ten years ago, after a one-point loss to Mississippi, former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow made a declaration that fueled the Gators’ 2008 national-championship run. A plaque, titled “The Promise,” commemorates the moment at Florida’s football facilities.

“I promise you one thing,” Tebow said after Florida’s 31-30 loss at Mississippi in late September. “A lot of good will come out of this. You will never see any player in the entire country play as hard as I will play the rest of the season.”

ESPN aired a piece on Tebow’s speech Saturday during its GameDay broadcast from State College, where the Lions later lost by one point, 27-26, to Ohio State.

Perhaps unknowingly, Franklin channeled that Tebow speech after the game, which he defined as a “great” program playing an “elite” one. Franklin also made a promise.

“You guys thought I was a psychopath in the past?” he said. “You have no idea.”

McSorley isn’t one for such big proclamations but did offer a reminder. Last year, the Lions lost a one-point game to Ohio State, then fell 27-24 to Michigan State the following week.

With a bye between the Ohio State and Michigan State games this year, McSorley still sought to make that a timely reminder.

“We have to grow from this, learn from it and take it one step at a time,” McSorley said, channeling Tebow in his own way. “And then just come back to work, use that pain to fuel the fire and ignite the rest of the season.”

After that 2008 loss, Tebow guided Florida to 10 consecutive wins by an average margin of 33.8 points. The Gators beat No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Oklahoma by double digits in the SEC title and national-championship games.

Of course, Florida’s 2008 roster was deep with NFL talent. The offense had five pro linemen (including the Pouncey brothers and backup tackle Marcus Gilbert), receivers Percy Harvin and Riley Cooper, and tight end Aaron Hernandez.

Further, his defense had future Pro Bowl cornerbacks Janoris Jenkins and Joe Haden. Heck, Tebow’s backup quarterback was Cam Newton.

McSorley’s roster can’t go pound-for-pound with that. But it does have a fifth-year senior coming off the greatest statistical performance ever for a Penn State quarterback, a 461-yard game that should have been enough to win.

Ohio State’s Urban Meyer, who coached Tebow at Florida in 2008, sees intangible parallels between the quarterbacks. “The thing that makes their whole thing go is his competitive spirit,” Meyer said of McSorley.

As long as Penn State has a healthy McSorley, it has a chance.

Speaking of chances, what are Penn State’s to reach the playoff?

According to ESPN, Penn State has a 15.9 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff after losing to Ohio State. Going 11-1 and placing second in the Big Ten East would increase that to 53 percent, ESPN’s Playoff Predictor suggests.

There are two roads, both with impediments. First, win out and hope Ohio State loses twice. That’s unlikely, considering the Buckeyes’ remaining road games are at Purdue, Michigan State and Maryland.

Another possibility is to finish 11-1, one spot behind a 13-0 Ohio State that road-graded the remainder of its schedule. Then Penn State and the Big Ten could argue that two of the nation’s top four teams reside in the Big Ten East.

For that argument to resonate, Georgia, LSU, Clemson and/or Georgia and Notre Dame need to stumble. If Penn State does finish 11-1, and Ohio State qualifies for the playoff, the Rose Bowl would be a fine parting gift.

Can Penn State actually finish 11-1?

Not with the current state of its defense. The Lions actually made significant strides against Ohio State, holding the nation’s No. 2 offense to half its scoring average. The defensive line looked better and more physical than it has all season. But the growing pains remain.

“This is one of the best defensive performances we’ve had in a long time,” cornerback Amani Oruwariye said. “We’ve just got to wrap tackles causing big plays and finish.”

Franklin attributed the missed fourth-quarter tackles against Ohio State to a defense that “ran out of gas.” That happened, in part, because the starters had not played as many snaps through the first four weeks.

The reason for that? Penn State used some aggressive substitution patterns through the first four weeks as it tried to find a consistent starting 11.

Penn State’s remaining schedule might not look as formidable as it did in August, since Michigan State, Michigan and Wisconsin have lost games. But the Lions return from their bye with a five-game stretch that includes a ticklishly spotted road trip to Indiana and consecutive games against Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin.

“You never know what’s going to happen,” McSorley said. “There’s a lot of ball to be played, a lot of season left.”

WHAT'S NEXT FOR PENN STATE?

A look at the Nittany Lions' remaining schedule.

Oct. 13: Michigan State (3-1): Nursing heavy injury load, especially at WR.

Oct. 20: at Indiana (4-1): Currently has Big Ten's No. 2 pass defense.

Oct. 27: Iowa (3-1): Third of four road games in five weeks for Hawkeyes.

Nov. 3: at Michigan (4-1): 7-3 at home vs. Penn State.

Nov. 10: Wisconsin (3-1): Visits Michigan and Northwestern before PSU.

Nov. 17: at Rutgers (1-4): Hasn't scored more than 17 vs. a Power 5 team.

Nov. 24: Maryland (3-1): Lost by 21 to Temple.

