Following Penn State's 'unacceptable' practice, James Franklin delivers a message

Penn State’s 11th practice of spring drills didn’t go well Wednesday, and coach James Franklin let the team know it.

Franklin ended the session with post-practice sprints, a tactic he turns to rarely, then told reporters in State College about his disappointment.

“I’ll never be satisfied or OK with poor practices, especially during the spring, when you practice every other day,” Franklin said. “Great teams don’t do that. Obviously we’ve got a lot of growing up to do.”

Until Wednesday, Franklin said, Penn State had been having a “damn good spring.” He has been pleased with the offensive line — noting the progress of Michal Menet and C.J. Thorpe — as well as running back Miles Sanders and some younger defensive tackles.

But the coach called Wednesday’s practice “sloppy” and “unacceptable” with too many penalties, dropped balls and bad habits. Quarterback Trace McSorley noticed the issues as well and discussed them acutely with teammates.

“Trace has been there done it knows what it takes,” Franklin said. “He saw things today that I saw, things that are unacceptable: lack of focus, lack of finish, lack of mentality, lack of championship habits, which is what we talk about all the time.”

Penn State has three more practices before the Blue-White Game, scheduled for April 21 at Beaver Stadium.

