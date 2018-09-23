Penn State Pick 6: An offense (gasp) better post-Barkley?

Plenty to sift through from Penn State’s 63-24 win over Illinois on Friday night. Here’s a pick-six’s worth.

1. IS THE OFFENSE BETTER POST-BARKLEY?

Shudder even asking, but it’s a point to make through four games.

Penn State’s offense lost the No. 2 draft pick (Saquon Barkley), two record-setting pass-catchers (Mike Gesicki and DaeSean Hamilton), its innovative coordinator (Joe Moorhead) and two popular position coaches (Charles Huff and Josh Gattis) after last season. Yet through four games, it’s scoring at a much higher rate.

The Lions are averaging 50½ points per game, 15 more than it did at this point last season. They have produced back-to-back games above 60 points for the first time in 101 years. They have scored in every quarter this season.

What to make of that? First, the offensive line (particularly tackle Ryan Bates and guard Steven Gonzalez on the left side) has improved dramatically. Second, running back Miles Sanders is emerging from Barkley’s shadow with his own style and success story.

Third, KJ Hamler quickly has become the primary field-stretching receiver, while 6-4 Juwan Johnson got his legs back under him Friday. Fourth, the tight ends actually block.

Most of all, quarterback Trace McSorley and offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne have an instinctive trust, born from their recruiting relationship at Vanderbilt. Rahne knows when McSorley is ripe to pick a defense downfield and when he can gash a vacant lot for big gains on a draw.

This offense doesn’t have the breathtaking core playmakers of last year but is better on first down, more productive on third down (49-percent conversion rate to 35 percent) and still makes plays downfield.

Most important, the Lions are 22-for-22 in the red zone with 21 touchdowns. Through four games last year, they were 16-for-18 with 13 touchdowns.

“You talk about great programs, that’s something that they do,” McSorley said of his offense. “They’re able to reload, and they keep building when they have that standard established. That’s the mark of a great program, and that’s something we’re striving to be.”

2. SCORING IN THE SECOND

Penn State lapped Illinois with 42 points in the second half, 35 of them in the fourth quarter. It continued a first-month theme for the Lions, who have been aggressive in second halves.

Penn State has outscored opponents 149-35 after halftime, including overtime. Not surprising, since Franklin has noted that Appalachian State’s 28-point fourth quarter, which led to overtime, was an eye-opener.

“The fourth quarter is when games are won,” McSorley said.

The Lions have done more than just win in the fourth; they have salted teams three teams. Penn State has scored five touchdowns in the last five minutes of the last three games, all with big leads. On Friday, running back Journey Brown boosted Penn State over 60 with a 6-yard run in the last 2 minutes.

Not everyone’s a fan of the fourth-quarter showcases. After Penn State threw a touchdown pass with 4:21 left, Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said, “That's on them. You've got to sleep at night.”

And on the way out of Memorial Stadium late Friday, one Illinois fan said, “Penn State had to rub it in, throwing bombs to cover the spread.”

3. TRAVELING YOUNG

Penn State’s 74-player travel roster included 30 true or redshirt freshmen, which goes beyond underscoring the team’s youth. It represents Franklin’s trust in his last two recruiting classes.

Penn State brought 14 true freshmen (including Nazareth High graduate Jahan Dotson) to Illinois, playing eight of them. Pat Freiermuth is getting more snaps at tight end, while defensive linemen Jayson Oweh and PJ Mustipher are growing into their roles.

4. INJURY UPDATE

Cornerback Donovan Johnson was in street clothes, wearing an arm sling, after leaving the game in the third quarter. That loss will loom over the secondary, since Johnson had played significantly (and pretty well) at nickel back.

Linebacker Dae’Lun Darien and cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields also were injured, though Castro-Fields returned to the game.

5. TUNED UP BY TURNOVERS

Franklin explicitly noted Illinois’ ability to force turnovers: the team entered the game with a Big Ten-best nine and forced two more. He was particularly irked that both (a fumble and interception) came in the first half.

Penn State compensated with a pair of second-half interceptions, including one by Jan Johnson that led to a back-breaking touchdown.

6. NOTES AND NUMBERS

• Penn State has scored 60 points in consecutive games for the first time since 1917, when it beat Gettysburg 80-0 and St. Bonaventure 99-0. The only other time that has happened was in 1894, with wins over Gettysburg (60-0) and Lafayette (72-0).

• Penn State has scored 20 or more points in 27 consecutive games, the nation’s second-longest active streak (behind Alabama).

• McSorley became the second Penn State quarterback (with Christian Hackenberg) to throw for 8,000 career yards.

