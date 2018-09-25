Penn State still looking for its defensive 'eraser'

Penn State’s has built its recent season-defining wins over Ohio State on climactic moments from defensive players. Coach James Franklin calls those who make them “erasers.”

He’s still looking for one to emerge on this Penn State defense.

“Having a guy that you know is running the defense and can be an eraser for you in terms of making plays, we’re not there yet,” Franklin said. “We’re making progress but we’re not there yet.”

Saturday would be the perfect time for one to emerge as the Lions host No. 4 Ohio State and its high-scoring offense. The Buckeyes average 54½ points per game, second only to Penn State’s 55½ nationally, and have been particularly sharp throwing the ball. Quarterback Dwayne Haskins leads a pro-style offense (a twist for Ohio State) that tops the Big Ten in passing yards at 365.8 per game.

Penn State, which began the season with seven new defensive starters, has continued to mix and match its players. Against Illinois, for instance, the Lions rotated an almost entirely new lineup late in the first quarter. The Illini needed just six plays and 90 seconds to score against that group.

And on one series against Kent State, Penn State played four true freshmen on defense simultaneously. Defensive coordinator Brent Pry has rotated linemen and linebackers, shuttled defensive backs and nudged his young players, hoping to generate both experience and a spark.

So far, the results have been mixed. Penn State has shown some situational surges (14 sacks, four interceptions) but often has lapsed, notably in run defense. The Lions allow 172½ rushing yards per game, ranking 82nd nationally, and were sliced at times by Pitt and Illinois.

Meanwhile, Appalachian State quarterback Zac Thomas tormented Penn State in a 28-point fourth quarter, throwing for two scores and rushing for another.

“I don’t think we’re in a situation where we have 11 guys that we know on defense right now, especially at the linebacker position,” Franklin said. “I think obviously we’ve got starters and got guys we’re rotating in, but I don’t know if anybody’s really separated themselves from the pack.”

Franklin expected his defense to be a “work in progress,” particularly at linebacker, but now’s the time for playmakers to emerge. Defense was a hallmark of Penn State’s wins over Ohio State in 2005, ’08 and ’16, as were signature plays.

In 2005, Tamba Hali sacked Ohio State quarterback Troy Smith, forcing a fumble in the last two minutes, to preserve a 17-10 win. Linebacker Paul Posluszny had 14 tackles and a sack.

In 2008, safety Mark Rubin stripped quarterback Terrelle Pryor, forcing a second-half fumble recovered by NaVorro Bowman that led to the only touchdown of Penn State’s 13-6 win. Rubin had 11 tackles, Bowman 10.

And in 2016, defensive end Garrett Sickels, after being benched in the first half for disciplinary reasons, made 3½ tackles for loss (including 2½ sacks) in the defining performance of his season. Of course, defensive backs Marcus Allen and Grant Haley teamed for the blocked punt-turned-touchdown sequence that highlighted the Lions’ 24-21 win over then-No. 2 Ohio State.

Last year, the defining defensive play didn’t emerge, as quarterback J.T. Barrett completed 16 consecutive passes, three for touchdowns, in Ohio State’s 39-38 comeback victory.

Could the Lions respond with a defensive “eraser” Saturday? Franklin mentioned his ends, notably Shareef Miller and Yetur Gross-Matos, tackle Kevin Givens, linebacker Cam Brown and cornerbacks Amani Oruwariye and Tariq Castro-Fields as having the potential.

Safety Garrett Taylor noted the team’s young defensive talent (particularly freshmen Micah Parsons, PJ Mustipher and Jayson Oweh) might be primed to surge. Taylor also said he’s confident in himself as a big-play producer.

“There are a few candidates on our defense who can step up and make plays when we need them to,” he said.

Franklin considers his defense to be improving, which is underscored in some of its second-half performances. Since Appalachian State’s 28-point fourth quarter, the Lions have allowed just seven second-half points. They have outscored their last three opponents 70-0 in the fourth quarter.

But Penn State hasn’t seen an offense like Ohio State’s.

“We'll be challenged this week at every level defensively with the number of athletes that they have,” Franklin said.

PENN STATE VS. OHIO STATE

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Beaver Stadium

TV: ABC

RADIO: WAEB-AM 790

