Oregon receiver Devon Allen quits football team to concentrate on track

Olympic hurdler and Oregon wide receiver Devon Allen said Wednesday he would forgo his remaining eligibility with the Ducks and pursue a professional track career.

Allen, a two-time NCAA champion in the 110-meter hurdles who placed fifth in the event at the Rio Olympics this summer, said Wednesday he does not yet have an agent. He is recovering from surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Allen said his aim is to win the gold medal in the 2020 Games, and then perhaps return to playing football professionally.

Allen appeared in the Ducks’ first three games this season before injuring his left knee. The 21-year-old, who said he would remain in Eugene, Ore., to train, has two years of eligibility left in track at Oregon, and one year left for football.

Wake Forest investigates breach

Wake Forest said it began an internal investigation after documents related to the team’s game plan for playing No. 3 Louisville were found at the Cardinals’ stadium.

Athletic Director Ron Wellman said in a statement that he notified Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner John Swofford and Louisville AD Tom Jurich after the documents were discovered by a member of the school’s travel party.

Speaking on the ACC’s weekly media teleconference, Coach Dave Clawson did not accuse Louisville of taking the information and when asked if it affected the outcome of the game responded, “I'm not going there.” The Cardinals won 44-12.

Cardinals Coach Bobby Petrino said in a statement he has “no knowledge of the situation,” and that his philosophy “has always been to play the game with sportsmanship.”

Purdue suspends four players

Purdue suspended four players because of an investigation of sexual assault allegations by two female students, but prosecutors said they won’t file charges.

The school said the incident occurred Oct. 13. It didn’t identify the players and said federal law prevented it from commenting further.

The female students’ attorney, Mario Massillamany, said the sexual assaults occurred at an off-campus house where the players lived. He said his clients reported the assaults to Purdue authorities and the West Lafayette (Ind.) Police Department. Tippecanoe County Prosecutor Pat Harrington said in a statement that his office won't file criminal charges after reviewing the evidence. He said the players cooperated with investigators.

Etc.

Logan Woodside threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns and the host Rockets beat Ball State, 37-19, in a thick fog Wednesday night. Woodside leads the nation with 40 TD throws. The victory by Toledo (9-2, 6-1) sets up sets up a showdown at No. 14 Western Michigan (10-0, 6-0) on Nov. 25 with the Mid-American Conference West title and a berth in the conference championship game at stake. ... Jordan Huff scored on a two-yard run in overtime and visiting Northern Illinois then stopped Eastern Michigan on downs for a 31-24 victory. ...

A judge cleared the way for suspended nose tackle Robert Barber to resume playing for No. 20 Washington State. Whitman County Superior Judge David Frazier granted Barber’s request for a temporary stay of his suspension from the university for a fight last summer. The Spokesman-Review reported that the stay was granted on the condition that Barber not attempt to contact the student who was injured at a house party, use drugs or attend parties where drugs and alcohol are present. ... Auburn Coach Gus Malzahn said defensive end Byron Cowart had an emergency appendectomy and is out indefinitely. ... Oklahoma defensive lineman Charles Walker has chosen to leave the program immediately and enter the NFL draft. Walker played in four games this season.