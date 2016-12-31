Alabama reminds Washington why it is No. 1 with 24-7 win in Peach Bowl

In the days leading up to his team’s College Football Playoff semifinal, Washington Coach Chris Petersen was asked several times about trick plays he might call against top-ranked Alabama.

Behind each question was an assumption: That the fourth-ranked Huskies had to resort to using some form of deception to win.

Alabama reminded the country of why that was the case Saturday, its 24-7 victory over Washington at the Georgia Dome securing the school’s return to the national championship game. Alabama will be looking to win its fifth national championship in eight seasons.

This Peach Bowl performance was quintessential Alabama, not particularly exciting or aesthetically pleasing, but ruthlessly efficient. The Crimson Tide blew open the game in the fourth quarter on a 68-yard gallop by running back Bo Scarborough, who also scored his team’s first touchdown.

The difference, again, was defense.

With the score tied, 7-7, late in the first quarter, Washington was moving the ball down the field when cornerback Anthony Averett forced receiver John Ross to fumble. The football was recovered by All-American defensive end Jonathan Allen, which set up a 41-yard field goal by Adam Griffith to start the second quarter.

Instead of winding down the clock and taking a 10-7 deficit into the half, Washington tried to move into scoring position — a decision the Huskies would regret. Browning floated a pass in the direction of tailback Lavon Coleman, only for the football to end up in the hands of Ryan Anderson. The linebacker ran the interception back 26 yards for a touchdown that increased Alabama’s lead to 17-7.

The non-offensive touchdown was Alabama’s 15th of the season. No other team in the country has more than seven.

With the overwhelming majority of seats occupied by fans in red, the Georgia Dome became largely silent about four minutes into the opening quarter when Jake Browning found Dante Pettis in the corner of the end zone to move Washington in front, 7-0.

But the Crimson Tide responded on its next drive, marching 78 yards behind a suddenly dominant offensive line. Scarborough rushed for 33 yards on the drive, including 18 for a touchdown that tied the score, 7-7.

