College football Week 4 wrap-up: How does Oregon's loss to Stanford rate with other epic collapses?

How incomprehensible was Oregon’s overtime loss to Stanford on Saturday night?

Two ranked teams (Virginia Tech and Boston College) lost to previously winless opponents — and Old Dominion’s upset of the Hokies was the unlikeliest by an FBS team in the last 10 years, based on ESPN’s Football Power Index. Three other ranked teams (Mississippi State, Oklahoma State and TCU) lost to unranked opponents, Army took No. 5 Oklahoma to overtime in Norman, Nebraska is off to its worst start in 73 years and Tennessee may or may not have provided a college version of Vontae Davis’ walkout.

Yet none of those tops the shocking nature of what happened at Autzen Stadium.

Stunner of the week

Steve Dykes / Getty Stanford linebacker Sean Barton (27) recovered the Oregon fumble with less than a minute left in regulation that allowed the Cardinal to force overtime. Stanford linebacker Sean Barton (27) recovered the Oregon fumble with less than a minute left in regulation that allowed the Cardinal to force overtime. (Steve Dykes / Getty)

Where to begin? Actually, that’s easy. With Jaylon Redd’s apparent touchdown run that would have given Oregon a 31-7 lead with about four minutes to go in the third quarter. The Ducks — with a favorable schedule that also brings Washington to Autzen — were looking like a serious playoff contender; their defensive front was dominating Stanford’s vaunted offensive line; and quarterback Justin Herbert was putting together a nationally televised Heisman highlight reel.

But officials ruled upon review that Redd was down at the 1 because his left foot hit the pylon before the ball crossed the goal line (unlike in the NFL, the pylon is considered out of bounds in college). Three plays later, a shotgun snap sailed over Herbert’s head, and Stanford’s Joey Alfieri returned the fumble 80 yards for a 14-point swing.

Still, it looked like Oregon had survived when, up 31-28, Herbert gained 7 yards on a third-and-4 keeper for a first down at midfield with 2:17 to play. The Cardinal had one timeout left, so the Ducks would have had to punt if they had taken three knees. Perhaps mindful of the 2015 Michigan State-Michigan ending, coach Mario Cristobal decided to keep running the ball, and on second-and-3, CJ Verdell fumbled while fighting for a first down and Stanford recovered at its 40.

What followed seemed almost inevitable. The Cardinal drove 46 yards in 41 seconds for a tying field goal, got a spectacular touchdown catch from tight end Colby Parkinson on the second play of overtime and picked off Herbert’s fourth-down pass in the end zone for a 38-31 victory.

Oregon had a 98.7 percent win probability, according to ESPN, after Herbert’s first down. It’s hard to recall many comparable collapses in recent seasons, especially with so much potentially at stake. In addition to the aforementioned Michigan State stunner (Michigan’s win probability was 99.8 percent before the ill-fated punt snap) that allowed the Spartans to go on to make the College Football Playoff, TCU was at 98 percent in its 2014 loss to Baylor that ultimately kept the Horned Frogs out of the inaugural CFP. And that same Baylor team was at 99.6 percent in its Cotton Bowl loss to Michigan State.

Stunner-up

As much as Stanford’s comeback win put the spotlight on this week’s showdown at Notre Dame, Virginia Tech’s 49-35 loss at Old Dominion erased the luster from the Irish’s Oct. 6 visit to Blacksburg, Va.

The Monarchs, in only their fifth FBS season, were outscored by an average of 36-18 in their first three games against Liberty, Florida International and Charlotte, and ESPN’s FPI gave them only a 1.8 percent chance of winning.

The Hokies — whose Week 1 dismantling of Florida State looks less impressive by the week — allowed Old Dominion’s backup quarterback, Blake LaRussa, to throw for 495 yards and four touchdowns. Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente dismissed top pass rusher Trevon Hill from the team Sunday morning for “not upholding the high standards that we have for our student-athletes.” And the program’s official Twitter account got called out for this 2016 tweet that ribbed the Monarchs:

Heisman watch

Stock up: Justin Herbert

For 59 minutes Saturday night, the Oregon quarterback looked like he might be the biggest threat to crash what’s shaping up as a two-horse race between Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa and Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins. Herbert put on a clinic in regulation, completing 25 of 27 passes for 331 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions and rushing for another 35 yards. The Stanford defense seemingly had no answer for the 6-foot-6, 240-pound dual threat. Until ...

Stock down: Justin Herbert

As quickly as Herbert appeared to enter the Heisman conversation, he may have left it, at least for now, thanks to the Ducks’ meltdown. Obviously he can’t be blamed for the decision to run the ball, the fatal fumble or the Oregon defense letting Stanford march easily into field-goal range. But given a chance to match the Cardinal’s touchdown in overtime, he completed only 1 of 6 passes, with his last one deflected for an interception. Fair or not, that sequence is most likely to resonate with voters.

Playoff watch

Stock up: Washington