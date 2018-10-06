Iowa, Ohio State, Michigan pull away for comfortable Big Ten wins

Nate Stanley overcame two costly turnovers with four touchdown passes for an aggressive Iowa offense, and the Hawkeyes used four interceptions and five sacks of Minnesota's Zack Annexstad to beat the Gophers for the fourth straight time, 48-31 on Saturday in Minneapolis.

Stanley completed 23 of 39 attempts for 314 yards, finding T.J. Hockenson, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Nick Easley and Noah Fant for scores. Hockenson added a short touchdown run on a fake field goal to help the Hawkeyes (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) hoist the Floyd of Rosedale bronze pig trophy for the 14th time in the last 18 meetings.

Annexstad finished 17 for 33 for 218 yards and three touchdowns, as the Gophers (3-2, 0-2) continued their growing pains on offense behind the true freshman walk-on quarterback despite some flashes of success.

“Until we keep growing as a team, some of the results could be like that,” coach P.J. Fleck said.

Anthony Nelson had three sacks for Iowa. True freshmen Riley Moss (two) and Julius Brents (one) took over at cornerback and picked off Annexstad a combined three times. Moss, a frequent target in man-to-man coverage, had an interception in the end zone late in the second quarter that he hauled in while landing on his back.

“Those guys have done a great job in practice really since the start of preseason camp,” coach Kirk Ferentz said. “We'll keep playing the guys that are healthy and give us the best chance to win.”

Ohio State 49, Indiana 26: Dwayne Haskins Jr. passed for a career-best 455 yards and six touchdowns and the No. 3 Buckeyes pulled away in the fourth quarter in Columbus, Ohio.

A week after a gritty victory at Penn State, the Buckeyes (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) were forced to work hard by quarterback Peyton Ramsey and an Indiana offense that took advantage of plenty of early defensive mistakes.

The Buckeyes didn't get a handle on this one until Haskins hooked up with Terry McLaurin for a 17-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth, and then added a 30-yard scoring pass to Binjimen Victor with seven minutes left.

Haskins, who tied a school record with the six touchdown tosses, continued to add to his growing Heisman Trophy buzz, completing 33 of 44 passes and connecting for two touchdowns each with Parris Campbell and McLaurin, and one each to Johnnie Dixon and Victor. Haskins also threw an interception.

Ohio State came from behind twice in the first half to take a 28-20 lead at the half and then kept the Hoosiers (4-2, 1-2) at bay in the second half despite the gritty play of Ramsey, who threw for a career-high 322 yards and three touchdowns.

Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins and Mike Weber combined for 152 yards on the ground. Campbell caught nine passes for 142 yards.

Michigan 42, Maryland 21: Shea Patterson threw for a season-high 282 yards and three touchdowns to help the No. 15 Wolverines brush off a sloppy start in Ann Arbor, Mich.

The Wolverines (5-1, 3-0 Big Ten) fell behind late in the first quarter and didn't take the lead again until midway through the second quarter. They scored 24 straight points to take control and added another TD and 2-point conversion with 6:37 remaining to seal their fifth straight victory.

The Terrapins (3-2, 1-1) went ahead on Ty Johnson's 98-yard kickoff return with 1:10 left in the first half, but they didn't score again until early in the fourth quarter.

Patterson completed 19 of 27 passes and had one interception, a pass that went off tight end Zach Gentry's hands.

The Ole Miss transfer often had a lot of time to throw from the pocket. When defenders charged at Patterson, mobility helped him make moves to avoid getting sacked and gave his teammates time to get open. Patterson threw a 22-yard TD pass to Ronnie Bell late in the first half to put the Wolverines up 17-7. His 34-yard TD pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones put them up by 20 late in the third. A 7-yard TD pass to Jared Wangler led to the final score.

Wisconsin 41, Nebraska 24: Jonathan Taylor ran for 221 yards and three scores, including a career-best 88-yarder in the fourth quarter, and the No. 16 Badgers’ punishing ground game wore down winless Nebraska.

Wisconsin (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten) withstood the Cornhuskers' desperate second-half comeback attempt from a 17-point halftime deficit led by two touchdown passes in the third quarter by Adrian Martinez.

Nebraska's offense flashed big-play promise behind their freshman quarterback, who threw for 384 yards and rushed for a score. JD Spielman had nine catches for 209 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown catch.

It still wasn't enough to prevent the Cornhuskers (0-5, 0-3) from losing their ninth straight game, extending a program record.