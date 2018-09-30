5 things we learned about Big Ten football, including playoff chances and awkward fan interactions

Five things we learned about the Big Ten, including this reminder: Don’t feed the animals.

1. The Big Ten looks like a one-bid (at best) playoff league.

If Ohio State had lost 27-26, Buckeyes supporters eventually would have lobbied for an at-large bid, arguing that an 11-1 Ohio State team with wins over TCU, Michigan State and Michigan and a tight road loss to a conference champion (Penn State) deserved inclusion. All that is moot. The Buckeyes won 27-26. It’s not quite Buckeyes-or-bust for the playoffs, but it’s close.

Penn State won’t get much credit for its 51-6 victory over Pitt, given that the Panthers are 2-3. The Nittany Lions’ other non-league wins were over Appalachian State (in overtime) and Kent State. Wisconsin should win the West. But even at 12-1 with a victory in the Big Ten title game, a playoff berth would not be assured. That’s what the Badgers get for losing to BYU and scheduling Western Kentucky and New Mexico.

If Armageddon strikes teams like Notre Dame, Clemson and the Pac-12 winner — meaning they get saddled with two losses — the Big Ten will try to prop up the winner of the Nov. 10 Wisconsin-Penn State game as a potentially attractive one-loss alternative. But that’s a long shot — and a long way off.

2. Dwayne Haskins needs to be better.

The Ohio State quarterback walked into Beaver Stadium highly motivated, having exchanged words on Twitter with Shareef Miller, the Penn State defensive end. Miller said during an ESPN interview of Haskins: “Couple of guys on our team played with him. They told me if you hit him a lot of times, he’s gonna fold.” Hours before kickoff, Haskins replied: “You poking the wrong lion buddy.”

Miller’s assessment was off, but not by much. Haskins gets flustered by pressure, not hits. His loss of accuracy while on the run was jarring, as was the inability of his receivers to catch routine grabs in the first half. Haskins and his pass-catchers were far better after the break, with Binjimen Victor playing Frogger during a 47-yard touchdown catch.

Haskins’ numbers (23-for-39, 270 yards) turned out solid, but his play also gave defensive coordinators a plan of attack: apply as much heat as humanly possible.

3. James Franklin should remember: There’s a time and a place.

As Penn State’s coach walked to the tunnel after the brutal loss, a fan told him: “Fourth-and-5, should have passed it, Coach. That was a bad call.”

Franklin responded: “I appreciate your input.” That was fine, but then he needed to be restrained from approaching the fan, who said: “I love you, but that’s a bad call.”

Franklin found the right tone and content in postgame interviews. He blamed himself for the fourth-and-5 call that was the equivalent of getting Led Zeppelin to play Wrigley Field only to have the speakers go out. Running back Miles Sanders was swallowed up on the zone-read play, which Ohio State coaches reportedly saw coming. Trace McSorley, who set a school record with 461 yards of total offense (286 passing, 175 rushing) didn’t get a chance to make a play.

"We obviously didn’t make the right call in that situation,” Franklin said, “and that’s on me, nobody else.”

Franklin also laid out a manifesto, saying: “We’ve gone from an average football team to a good football team to a great football team. But we’re not an elite team yet. … Right now we’re comfortable being great, and I’m going to make sure everyone in our program, including myself, is very uncomfortable, because you only grow in life when you’re uncomfortable.”

4. Scott Frost is tasting humble pie.

Nebraska has lost eight straight games, four on Frost’s watch. After watching his team get flagged 11 times in its 42-28 loss to Purdue, he said: “We look like one of the most undisciplined teams in the country, and it kills me.”

Frost might also need to be more disciplined in what he says. After his team got drilled at Michigan one week ago, he said: “We get a game that we can win next week.”

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said his team took note of that remark.

Frost also called out Huskers reserves who were dancing on the sidelines to music being played in the stadium Saturday during kickoffs. The Huskers were losing big at the time, prompting Frost to say: “They look like they love losing.”

5. Michigan looks like a four-loss team.

The Wolverines’ front seven is spectacular, and Shea Patterson showed impressive mobility on a 9-yard scramble on a third-and-6 midway through the fourth quarter. But as a whole, the Wolverines looked like a B-level Big Ten team Saturday in Evanston, falling behind 17-0 in a lethargic effort on both sides.

Michigan (4-1) will face equal or greater competition than Northwestern six times: Maryland, Wisconsin, at Michigan State, Penn State, Indiana and at Ohio State. The Wolverines are lacking in the skill-position department. Will Tarik Black’s foot injury heal quickly enough to make a difference?

tgreenstein@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @TeddyGreenstein

Big Ten power rankings: 'Average' Michigan State falls a few spots »

3 takeaways from Northwestern’s 20-17 loss to Michigan »

How Rod Smith's up-tempo system could jolt the Illinois offense — and fans — back to life »