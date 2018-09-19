Ranking the Big Ten's game-day experiences

Leaves are turning. Beer is flowing. Everyone is back on campus.
Ah, college football has returned. Chances are if you’re a Big Ten fan, you’ve returned to your alma mater for equal doses of football and nostalgia.
What makes a perfect Big Ten football experience — besides reminiscing with college friends about your glory days? We weighed factors such as atmosphere, tailgating, tradition, food and even parking to rank the fan experience at each Big Ten venue from best to worst.
Put some of these on your bucket list. Feel free to skip others (hint: the East Coast).
1. Penn State
More than 100,000 fans descend into a cozy Pennsylvania town every home football weekend and transform it into one of the grandest parties in college sports. Lots open on Thursday night as a pop-up town of white tents and RVs clusters around Beaver Stadium. Students set up camp for first-come, first-served seating in their section, helping build anticipation before game day. Stroll through the tailgating area before kickoff and you’ll likely be invited to share a beer or brat under someone’s tent. It’s hard to beat the raucous atmosphere of a whiteout during a night game in State College with fans chanting: “We are. Penn State.” The downside? Traffic is miserable with a two-lane road in and out of town.
2. Wisconsin
Tradition and winning combine for a fantastic atmosphere. Wisconsin has it all. When “Jump Around” blasts at Camp Randall before the fourth quarter and the stadium literally starts rocking, you know you’re at one of the Big Ten’s best parties. Wisconsin doesn’t have a central tailgating area, but feel free to pop onto a lawn for a house party and buy a red Solo cup and tap a keg. Fans mill in and out of bars on Regent Street. Grab a couple of Spotted Cows and some brats to feel like one of the locals. Even when the weather turns cold, Badgers fans remain loyal and jovial. They even stick around for the postgame celebration with the marching band, known as “The Fifth Quarter.”
3. Nebraska
Even if the game is a dud, you will never forget your first trip to Memorial Stadium. It’s well-situated near both campus and downtown Lincoln, where the most intense pregaming takes place. The “O Street” area is full of college bars, and the Haymarket part of downtown is primo for those in their late 20s and 30s. The experience as a fan of the visiting team is unmatched, with upbeat “Sea of Red” locals saying, “Welcome to Lincoln! Hope you enjoy the game!” and inviting you to their tailgate for free food and drink. Eat a corn dog and ask about the third-string punter. Huskers fans will know his name.
4. Iowa
When “Back in Black” plays at Kinnick Stadium, the crowd roars in anticipation of “The Swarm” — one of the best traditions in the Big Ten as Iowa players lock arms before jogging onto the field. Iowa added another heartfelt tradition recently with “The Wave” as fans show support to patients in a children’s hospital that overlooks the stadium. Spectators feel like they’re on top of the game in the classic brick stadium that’s filled with history and friendly fans. While the stadium seats about 70,500, there’s often a sea of more than 100,000 fans in black and gold milling around. Did we mention there’s an all-you-can-eat-and-drink buffet in Hawkeye Village?
5. Ohio State
It’s impossible to cross the river next to Ohio Stadium without hearing Keith Jackson’s voice: “On the banks of the Olentangy …” The first time you see the “Shoe,” you might be awed by its grandeur. A massive tailgating scene is split by the Jesse Owens Plaza north of the stadium. The OSU Marching Band bills itself as TBDBITL: The Best Damn Band in the Land. Around 10,000 fans typically go to neighboring St. John Arena about two hours before kickoff for a concert/pep rally called the Skull Session. High Street has great bars, if that’s your scene. One negative: Ohio State fans have a rep for being nasty toward those not wearing scarlet and gray.
6. Michigan
The Big House is an intimidating, massive stadium — a crater with a football field at the bottom. There doesn’t seem to be a bad seat in the stadium. Attending a home Michigan game is a bucket-list item. It’s not too wild inside the 109,000-seat Michigan Stadium, but that fight song sure will stick in your brain. (You’re humming it now, aren’t you?) Fans party before the game on grassy lawns, with some of the best tailgates set up at neighboring Pioneer High School. As far as college towns go, Ann Arbor offers more than just seedy college bars for its well-heeled alumni heading back to campus.
The campus has one of the most underrated walks in the Big Ten: Stroll along the Red Cedar River on a fall day once the leaves have turned, and you’ll be glad you made the trip. Spartan Stadium is a little blah, but the tailgating scene is vast, and much of it is on grass (bonus points). Leave enough time to stroll through campus, passing the MSU Museum. Destination: The Peanut Barrel for Long Island Iced Tea and Crunchy’s for burgers in downtown East Lansing. No matter the weather, the stadium PA announcer will bellow, “It’s a beautiful day for football!”
8. Indiana
The Hoosiers have a late-arriving crowd, especially for noon games. There might be 15,000 fans inside Memorial Stadium for kickoff — and twice that many in one of the giant parking lots. If there’s a basketball scrimmage that day and the football team is having a rough season, the grills will remain fired up all afternoon. The scene is impressive, and the fans are friendly — unless you’re wearing Purdue gold and black. Hoosier Village, behind the south scoreboard, provides a buffet and live entertainment. And spots such as sports-mad Nick’s English Hut in charming downtown Bloomington are just a mile away.
9. Minnesota
TCF Bank is the most modern stadium in the Big Ten — and an impressive upgrade from the Gophers’ days of playing in the Metrodome. Fans appreciate finally having a home on campus. There are plenty of concession stands, including places to buy a beer. One of the largest video boards in college sports is a nice feature. If the Gophers can establish consistent winning and attendance, this could be a top venue to watch a Big Ten game. Of course, there’s also the frigid temperatures late in the season.
10. Northwestern
Detractors call Ryan Field an oversized high school stadium, and the area around it reflects a vibe that does not exactly scream “big time.” That said, there’s plenty to do at Wildcat Alley, which has kid activities, food trucks and a DJ. There’s also an adult version of Wildcat Alley that serves a rotation of local craft beers. It’s easy to reach Ryan Field via the L or Metra, and it’s a short walk to the sports-themed Bluestone on Central Street. If you’re jonesing for a burger, get the double cheese at Mustard’s Last Stand, a Paul Burton punt from the stadium. Its grill has been magic since 1969.
11. Purdue
One of the hardest questions to answer is: What is there to do in West Lafayette, Ind.? The city lacks the character and identity of many other Big Ten towns. But from the tailgates at Slayter Hill, to the costumes for the early morning bar-hopping tradition known as “The Breakfast Club,” to the All-American Band playing, Boilermakers fans make for an enthusiastic game-day experience. Credit Purdue for being one of a handful of Big Ten schools that permit alcohol sales throughout the stadium. But Ross-Ade Stadium is rarely full and lacks the buzz of a big-time atmosphere.
12. Illinois
Give Illinois credit for working to enhance its game-day experience in recent years. The self-dubbed “Littyville” includes a new Grange Grove, an “Illini walk” of fans cheering the players as they march into the stadium and a pregame fan fest with local bands and bouncy houses for kids. That’s the good. The bad: Memorial Stadium is one of the deadest venues in the Big Ten. The student section is rarely full, with many opting for the bars — or maybe even the library — instead of the stadium.
13. Rutgers
East Coasters love their nosh (aka food), and Rutgers has a quality tailgating scene. (One banner reads, “RUTailGatERS.”) The fans with access to the coveted Scarlet Lot are the most intense, arriving at dawn for the noon games at the regrettably named HighPoint Solutions Stadium. Greg Schiano started the “Scarlet Walk,” wherein players walk off the bus and circle a statue of William Leggett, captain of the 1869 team that took down Princeton in the first college football game by the extremely old-school score of 6-4. If off-campus munching is your preference, restaurants are two to three miles away in New Brunswick.
14. Maryland
Google “Maryland tailgating scene” and you’ll come across a 2017 video in which a Maryland student performs a “smash-and-chug” with a beer can. It’s notable for two reasons: 1) The student is female, and 2) she smashes the can on her forehead. Suffice to say not all Maryland football fans have such, um, school spirit. Most students are into hoops. And most football fans follow the Redskins or Ravens. On top of that, nearby College Park is not charming — and not really a college town. As one sportswriter put it, “I covered the program for five years when they were winning, and game days were dreadful.”
